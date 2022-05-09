25th Convocation held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), Dwarka, India's premier B-School organized its 25th convocation wherein 241 graduating students from the 2020-22 and 2019-2022 batches were conferred PG diplomas. Chief Guest Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, delivered the convocation address.

The toppers of each PGDM programme were awarded Gold Medals in recognition of their academic accomplishments. The meritorious students were Utkarsh Agarwal (PGDM General), Khushboo Mehta (PGDM Financial Management), Kritika Sharma (PGDM Research & Business Analytics), Pankaj Kumar Singh (PGDM Part-Time), and Himanshu Mishra (PGDM Executive). Shiyali Sharma was awarded the Lalita Shastri Memorial Award for overall performance and Ankit Kumar was awarded the Amit Chopra Award for social service and extracurricular activities. A few other students were also awarded for their contribution & excellence in academics & co-curricular activities.

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode congratulated the graduating batch for their unprecedented adaptability and agility shown in the past few years of COVID; epitomized by uncertainty and volatility.

Prof Chatterjee said, "The foundation of management education is about creating values and values are created when the cost of bringing in people and resources is less than the benefits you get. The methods and mediums in management may have changed but the foundation of management is still the same." He further added, "Management is all about making a more productive, capable, and creative human being. As long as there is talent there will be opportunities in every career field." He added.

Anil Shastri, Chairman, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), while addressing the occasion said, "We have full faith that the students who have been given management education here, will become proficient in management in future and will always work hard like this to make their parents and teachers proud. Describing management education, he said that in today's era, management education is developing rapidly. Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management has only one object the students who are educated here should be very adept in management and wherever they go, they should illuminate the name of Shastri ji along with the institute.

