26.3 Million Lucrative Job Openings in the Beauty Industry Waiting for You

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: The beauty industry is set to employ 26.3 million people by 2030 (As per BWSSC report). It is also a highly lucrative field where salaries can range as high as Rs. 4 lakhs - Rs. 10 lakhs per year*(Average of different jobs in the beauty industry. Source: Ambitionbox).

So what is the easiest way to land these jobs? It's simple - you need India's most iconic beauty institute. Here's how Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech trains you to be the best candidate for jobs in the beauty industry.

A Robust Placement Program

Designed by industry leaders, their placement program enhances students' marketability in many ways. They help build their resumes, hold intensive master classes and workshops with successful industry leaders and alumni, build their interview skills, practice mock interviews to refine techniques and host top-notch grooming sessions.

Campus Drives

Each student receives at least 3 one-to-one interview opportunities with renowned brands, where they apply for jobs after receiving detailed job descriptions and fulfilling applicable criteria.

Networking Opportunities

Their Alumni Connect programs provide access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and real-world insights. Meanwhile, the Aptech E-CELL nurtures individuals keen on entrepreneurship.

Job Fairs

They also host job fairs like the most recent one that took place in New Delhi. Iconic beauty brands such as Lakme Salon, Sephora, Kaya Skin Clinic, Kama Ayurveda, Glam Studio, Cut & Style Salon, Ruby Luxury Salon, Estee Lauder, MAC and Nykaa, among others, showed up.

Impressive Brand Collaborations

With a network of 50+ prominent brands in the branded salon and beauty retail industries, the academy offers unmatched recruitment opportunities. The top recruiters include:

1. Lakme Salon

2. Nykaa

3. Tira Beauty

4. Kryolan

5. Colorbar

6. Sephora

7. Tony & Guy Salon

8. Kaya Skin Clinic

9. Green Trends Salon

10. Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic

& more...

Industry Visits

Since December 2023, the academy arranged visits to 30+ stores of Purplle, Sugar Cosmetics, Nykaa, Kryolan & Colorbar drawing 650+ students. These students received insights into beauty retail, explored job roles, learned about trends and were given access to expert demonstrations.

Influencer Marketing

They also host influencer marketing workshops, focusing on Instagram for them to build a platform. Successful beauty artists also have the chance to become high-earning influencers. On platforms like Instagram, their earnings potential is significant. With follower counts ranging from modest to massive, influencers can earn substantial figures for their posts. On average, this includes earnings from Rs. 40,000 to well over Rs. 4 lakhs per post, depending on their audience size. (Source: The Economic Times.)

Ready to step into a beautiful future? Enrol now with Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech!

Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd. (Lakme Lever) is a 100% subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Limited. In 2015, Lakme Lever formalised a strategic alliance with MEL Training and Assessments Limited (MEL) [100% subsidiary of Aptech Ltd. - a global pioneer in vocational training] to set up beauty academies to train aspiring stylists across India and equip them to start their careers in the beauty industry.

Lakme Lever operates India's first and leading chain of Lakme Salons that offer expert services in Hairstyling, Skin and Beauty Care. With nearly 40 years of experience and a footprint of over 450+ Lakme Salons across 160 cities, Lakme Salon has a deep understanding of the beauty industry. Lakme Salon is dedicated to the contemporary Indian woman's exploration of the fine art of beauty. Known for its magical concoction of stunning makeup, fabulous hair and excellent skin services, Lakme Salon brings the backstage expertise and experience of Lakme Fashion Week to modern Indian Women through a team of over 5000+ highly trained Professional Stylists. With professionally trained hair and makeup experts with countless shows under their belt and outstanding skin services, Lakme Salons offer customers a distinct portfolio of services and backstage rituals presented in a unique Runway Secrets menu. Continuous innovation in the portfolio is at the centre of Lakme Salons' growth philosophy.

Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech is present in 150+ locations across 65 cities and offers foundation and advanced-level courses in skin, hair, makeup and nails.

