27 Olympians Say Go Clean for the Win with Evocus Hydration I.V.

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 26: On World Olympics Day, AV Organics is pleased to introduce Evocus Hydration I.V. the ultimate Olympians hydration partner recommended by Olympians. Some of these elite athletes, including Tulika Maan (Judo), Hardik Singh Rai (Hockey), Dilpreet Singh (Hockey), Aruna Talwar (Taekwondo), are amongst 27 other Olympians that recommend Evocus Hydration I.V. for its superior hydration properties, natural ingredients, and performance-enhancing benefits, making it the preferred choice for sports and fitness enthusiasts. The Olympians trust Evocus to keep them at their best, both in training and competition. Discover the difference with Evocus Hydration I.V. and join the movement for a cleaner, more powerful hydration solution.

Aakash Vaghela, Founder and Managing Director of Evocus, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, "We are honored to have 27 Olympians, recommend Evocus Hydration I.V. as their preferred clean hydration drink for their rigorous training. This unique formula meets the demands of modern lifestyles, helping individuals achieve optimal performance and overall well-being. Evocus Hydration I.V. is more than just a drink mix-it represents a commitment to excellence in hydration technology. Some of these Olympians are also participating in this year's mega sporting tournaments as well representing India in front of the world & we are surely very proud of them."

Indian footballer Bala Devi said, "As an athlete, staying hydrated is essential and Evocus Hydration I.V. ensures I maintain peak performance levels. Its unique formula keeps me refreshed and ready to tackle any challenge on the field." Shooter Abhishek Verma added, "Optimal hydration is paramount for peak performance in shooting, particularly regarding focus and maintaining hand steadiness. Evocus Hydration I.V.'s electrolyte blend plays a vital role in my training regimen. It ensures I'm properly hydrated, allowing me to maintain focus and recover efficiently between rounds, ultimately contributing to my performance during competitions."

Evocus, India's first natural black alkaline water, expands its product portfolio with the introduction of Evocus Hydration I.V. This advanced beverage blend, featuring Active Absorption Technology, sets a new benchmark in hydration. Naturally sweetened with organic cane juice powder, reduces post-workout fatigue and aids muscle recovery, rejuvenating the body at a cellular level and with no processed sugar, fizz-free, zero fat, zero cholesterol, and zero caffeine, it is a guilt-free choice for those prioritizing health and performance. Enriched with vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, B5, and B12, Evocus Hydration I.V. offers a balanced blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes. Formulated with clean, high-quality ingredients, it is free of artificial colors, flavors, and additives, ensuring pure performance enhancement.

Evocus Hydration I.V. is available in four delightful flavors: Blueberry, Tangerine, Lime & Yuzu, and Cranberry. It comes in powder form, available in packs of 6, 12, and 24 sachets, starting at Rs 240 for a pack of 6 sachets. The product is now available on the Evocus website, leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, q-commerce platforms including Swiggy, and retailers like Apollo Pharmacy, Nature's Basket, and WH Smith at airports.

A.V Organics Pvt. Ltd. is the leading manufacturer of Evocus black alkaline water, Evocus Hydration I.V. and natural mineral water. With a commitment to health and wellness, the brand continues to introduce cutting-edge solutions that redefine the standards of hydration. Evocus is India's first new-age, black alkaline bottled water brand that offers 100 per cent natural products and is committed to redefining the standards of hydration. Evocus, the black alkaline drink is available PAN India.

