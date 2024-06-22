28 Indian startups raised over $800 mn in funding this week

New Delhi, June 22 About 28 Indian startups have raised $800.5 million in funding across 29 deals this week.

This represents an increase of 296 per cent from the $201.8 million secured by the startups last week across 21 deals, reports Inc42.

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto announced the close of its mega funding round this week. It raised $665 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion, making it one of the largest funding bagged by a company in recent times.

Among the top sectors, consumer services alone raised $665 million, fintech raised $50.3 million, alcoholic beverages raised $25 million, cleantech raised $23.9 million, and enterprisetech raised $16.7 million.

Microlending platform Aye Finance raised Rs 250 crore ($30 million) this week in debt funding in a round led by FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank.

Craft beer maker Bira 91 has secured $25 million through ECB (External Commercial Borrowing) from its existing investor Kirin Holdings. Over the last three months, the firm has received $50 million in funding. In March, it raised $25 million from Tiger Pacific Capital.

Meanwhile, a new report by leading market intelligence platform Tracxn showed that Indian tech startups raised $4.1 billion in the first half this year (January to June to date), a 4 per cent increase from $3.96 billion in the second half of 2023.

