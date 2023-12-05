29th Edition Lions Gold Awards to Celebrate the Selfless Spirit of the "INDIAN ARMY"

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: The entertainment industry's most prestigious event, the 29th edition of the Lions Gold Awards, is set to take center stage on the 8th of December, 2023. This annual ceremony, renowned for recognizing outstanding achievements in the world of entertainment, will take a unique approach this year by shining a spotlight on the selfless efforts of "INDIAN ARMY."

The Lions Gold Awards has been a beacon of excellence in celebrating the brilliance and talent of artists across various mediums. However, this year's edition promises to be particularly special as it turns its focus towards acknowledging the altruistic endeavors of the brave "INDIAN ARMY." The organization has adopted families in need, extending support in the form of a generous sum of 1 lakh/- each. This noble act of compassion has touched the lives of many, embodying the spirit of selflessness and community service.

"We believe that acts of kindness and compassion should be celebrated just as much as achievements in the entertainment industry. The Lions Club of SOL has set an inspiring example with their dedication to social welfare, and we are honored to make their efforts the theme of this year's Lions Gold Awards" said Lion Raju Manwani

The 29th edition of the Lions Gold Awards promises to be a memorable event, celebrating the convergence of entertainment and philanthropy. The ceremony will feature stellar performances, heartfelt speeches, and a tribute to the "INDIAN ARMY" for their exemplary acts of kindness. It is a testament to the power of collective efforts to make a difference in the world.

