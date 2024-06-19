2nd NIGF 2024 by CMAI Concludes with Overwhelming Success, Signalling a Promising Festive Season for the Garment Industry

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: NIGF is an effective platform for manufacturers from across the country to connect with retailers, distributors and agents from Northern India, while retailers can benefit discovering new suppliers and brands from across India under one roof.

During the fair, a business networking session on the second day was very well received, with more than 65 exhibitors availed an opportunity to have one-on-one meetings with 22 leading agents and distributors who were invited from across India. Exhibitors were able to present their collections to potential agents and distributors from different regions.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Rajesh Masand, President of CMAI, stated, "The overwhelming response to NIGF 2024 is a testament to the strength and potential of the Indian garment industry. The fair not only provided a platform for manufacturers and North region buyers to connect but also highlighted the industry's readiness for the upcoming festive season. We are confident that this event will help to stabilise the business and pave the way for a remarkable growth in the current year."

Santosh Katariya, Chairman of NIGF, added, "Apart from the buyer-seller meetings, the key highlight of NIGF was the business networking session which offered an invaluable opportunity for exhibitors to connect with top agents and distributors from across India. The session significantly enhanced and widened the reach of the retail industry to get introduced to new suppliers, discover the latest brands and refresh their merchandise. NIGF 2024 witnessed a significant turnout from leading retailers and distributors from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal amongst others."

NIGF 2024 showcased exhibitors from Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Noida besides other cities. Few key exhibitors included names like J.D. Enterprise (Ahmedabad) - Naughty Boy / Ellgon, Lekhus Collections, (New Delhi), Maa Garments (Mumbai) - Aisha, Manjot Trading Co (Ludhiana) - Boyce, Pocket Money Fashion (Indore) - Pocket Money, Junior Rocks, Little Ducks, Bafna Clothing Company (Bengaluru) - Cool Colors, Menzstyl Creation (New Delhi) - Club Merino, N M Fashion Designs (Mumbai) - Kora, NRB Alliance (Surat), Sparrow Classic Trends (New Delhi) - Classic / Kid Classic, Swayam Industries (Ludhiana) - Pro Riders, Zonac Knitting Machines (Noida) -Bonjour, Aman Lifestyle (Mumbai) - Scakhi, Artview Merchants (Kolkata) - Minu, Bodycare Creations (Noida), Cheer Sagar (Jaipur), Devi Designs (Kolkata), G T Fashion (New Delhi) - Meenavati, Knit Tech India (Ludhiana) - Knit Studio, Maam Arts (Jaipur) - Aadews, Multi Brand Exports (New Delhi) - Arunvarun The Fashion Studio, Europe One (Surat) - Rewaa, Sagar Design Fab (Jaipur) and Sky Fashion (Mumbai) amongst many others.

Some of the large retailers who visited the fair included Aristocrat Garments (Ludhiana, Punjab), Paul Garments (New Delhi), Bindals Group (New Delhi & UP), Bachoomal Collection (UP), Stanmax (New Delhi), Suvidha Stores (Karnal, Haryana), Yougal Sons (Jammu & Punjab) and many others.

Exhibitor at NIGF 2024, Arun Sharma, 2nd Generation of Multi Brand Exports - Arunvarun, New Delhi said, "We have been members of CMAI for more than five years and are delighted to have participated in NIGF 2024 as it's a great platform to meet the buyers. The footfall has been amazing and we have been able to connect with many new buyers. In such trade shows, buyers come to directly discover brands. The success here has encouraged us to participate in other CMAI shows like the upcoming NGF in Mumbai and the Brands of India Show in Dubai."

Exhibitor at NIGF 2024, Arshdeep Singh Dua, Knit Tech India, Ludhiana, expressed, "The footfalls at NIGF 2024 have been better as compared to the previous year. We are positive about the upcoming season as buyers are looking for creativity in styling."

NIGF 2024 was inaugurated by notable retailers and featured a diverse range of menswear, womenswear, and kidswear, providing exhibitors with extensive networking opportunities to foster connections with buyers from across India and top-tier industry leaders. Key dignitaries from CMAI present at the inaugural ceremony included Rajesh Masand (President), Rohit Munjal (Vice President), Santosh Katariya (Chairman of NIGF), Rahul Mehta (Chief Mentor), and Pankaj Jain (Hon. Secretary - North), amongst other office bearers.

The success of NIGF 2024 highlights the importance of trade shows in gauging industry sentiments and expectations. As the industry looks forward to a prosperous festive season, events like NIGF serve as crucial indicators of market trends and business opportunities.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 5000 members and serving more than 25,000 Retailers. Its Membership consists of Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry.

CMAI advocates regarding policies and also guides and encourages its members on ESG related matters and initiatives. In 2019, CMAI launched the SU.RE initiative to encourage members to embrace sustainability.

Established sixty years ago, CMAI has contributed immensely towards development of the industry. In 1978, CMAI had led the creation of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). CMAI is also authorised by the Government of India to issue a Certificate of Origin (Non- Preferential) to Exporters.

CMAI is the only Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry & Trade on prestigious international forums such as the International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in the Netherlands.

Visit www.cmai.in | Follow Twitter: @CMAI_Official.

