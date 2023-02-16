3 Cryptocurrencies with impressive price trends despite market conditions: Optimism, Tron, and Dogetti

The cryptocurrency market has seen some bad market trends following news of the SEC crackdown in the past week. The development has sent the landscape into a frenzy, with most crypto assets losing value over the weekend. However, most crypto enthusiasts know this is just another regular downtrend, and it presents all their favourite crypto assets at a discount. Following the news, most cryptocurrencies have recovered slightly from the price dump and are looking to return to initial price uptrends. Here are three cryptocurrencies with impressive price trends to bet on.

Optimism (OP): Layer-2 Scaling SolutionOptimism (OP) is a popular Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, and its popularity has grown increasingly over the past couple of weeks due to its exciting price trend. The mainnet of the network launched in December 2021, and the token launched on May 31st, 2022. The token launched as an airdrop allowing over 231 000 addresses to claim OP tokens. Optimism uses rollups to process transactions faster, and like other scaling solutions on Ethereum, the rollups operate like a pool. These rollups pool several transactions off-chain, and when done, the data is posted back to the Ethereum chain, where consensus is reached. The solution earns its name from the type of rollups it uses. Optimistic rollups assume that all transactions are valid by default and will only run computations through fraud-proof when there's an issue, compared to zero-knowledge rollups(ZK) rollups which run computations and submit proof of validity to the chain. Optimism(OP) has maintained interesting price movements despite the market conditions in the past few weeks. In recent news, the token launched a second airdrop of 11.7 million OP tokens worth USD 30 million to 300 thousand users.

Tron (TRX): Pairing Blockchain Technology With ContentTron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain network for content and entertainment. The network, built on delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus, can handle 2,000 transactions per second. Tron users elect "super representatives" (SRs) to validate transactions in exchange for fees. Tron is a second-generation blockchain that uses a three-layer architecture with a separate layer for storage, applications, and the major network's core. The Tron token was initially launched in 2017 as an ERC-20-based token backed by the Ethereum network and was just recently split. Tron has bought BitTorrent, one of the world's most prominent file-sharing networks, after breaking from the Ethereum blockchain. According to Messari data, the decentralized digital platform - Tron - generated USD 47.9 million in income in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 25 per cent rise over the previous quarter. In addition, the company saw an increase in average active daily addresses and daily transactions. This was amidst the FTX crash and dwindling market conditions.

Dogetti (DETI): The Newest And Hottest Meme Coin To Join The Doge Family

Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme coin project launching on the Ethereum network to recreate the meta for the landscape and become a new leader. The dog meme coin is already on presale and presents an exciting opportunity for early investors to make decent gains. The meme coin has a mafia-themed narrative and would be looking to push the project as far as possible. This new market approach helps entice new users into the project.

Dogetti aims to build a community that treats itself like a family, helping to build value for the community and create individual wealth for members. Dogetti is already benefitting from the hype meme coins have established, and without thinking twice, quite some people are interested in buying the token on presale.

Dogetti will also introduce some innovative utilities to grow its ecosystem and see that it has a great trend for its presale launch. It would be smart to join the presale here and buy the token cheaply.

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor