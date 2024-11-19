3 dead during car test at Hyundai Motor plant in South Korea

Seoul, Nov 19 Three researchers died of suffocation during vehicle testing at a Hyundai Motor plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan here on Tuesday, officials said.

The three -- two Hyundai researchers and the other affiliated with a subcontractor -- were found unconscious at a test chamber where they were conducting a car performance test at around 3 p.m. in the day.

They were taken to nearby hospitals but were pronounced dead, according to company officials and authorities, reports Yonhap news agency.

The victims were presumed to have been suffocated due to toxic gas in the enclosed space, and a police investigation is under way to find the exact cause of the accident.

Police have also requested autopsies on the bodies to determine the cause of the deaths, they added.

The labour ministry sent labor inspectors to the scene to look into the cause of the accident and to review the applicability of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

The act imposes punishment -- at least one year of imprisonment or a fine of up to 1 billion won ($717,360) -- on business owners or responsible executives for severe industrial accidents that result in death or serious injury.

The automaker expressed condolences to the bereaved families and vowed to actively take necessary measures. It also pledged all-out efforts to prevent a recurrence.

Last week, Hyundai Motor promoted Jose Munoz, the company's global chief operating officer (COO), as its new CEO, appointing a foreign national to the top post for the first time since its foundation more than five decades ago.

Munoz has served as global COO of Hyundai Motor and the president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. Prior to joining Hyundai, Munoz served as chief performance officer for Nissan Motor and the chairman of Nissan China.

The promotion of Munoz is seen as a strategic move aimed at strengthening Hyundai's response in the United States following the reelection of former US President Donald Trump, reports Yonhap news agency.

Munoz's work as CEO will begin at the start of next year, according to the company.

