3 Golden Rules for Successful SEO: Expert Tips by Piyush Shah, Head of SEO, Dukaan

SEO is a tough ship to sail. It's competitive and dynamic, and those Google algorithms are hard to crack.

Moreover, the clients are never very patient and sometimes want to see instant results. So, achieving SEO success comes as quite a challenge.

However, there are people who make it seem like a breeze too. One such example is Piyush Shah, Head of SEO at one of the leading eCommerce startups, Dukaan. He has had quite an interesting journey. He is one of the names on the list of those college dropouts who have made a big name for themselves in their chosen fields.

"A college or degree couldn't have defined me or given me what I seek for myself and my future. This is what I chose for myself because I believe in my skills and talents. Despite all the condemnations from everyone around me, I was confident that I would make it big, and I did.", says Piyush about the choice he made six years ago.

Talking further, he mentions, "I knew I had to keep going. SEO is what made me curious and kept me on my toes. I have always been intrigued with the way things work in SEO and digital marketing, and it's my curiosity and interest that I blended with my passion and commitment that got me to where I am today."

With those words, he indeed is a confident person who knows playing his field and keeping all odds in his favor at all times. If you're wondering how he makes that happen, luckily, Piyush has been kind enough to answer.

"It's all about some rules that you need to practice when trying to build a future in SEO. I call them the golden rules, which are more specifically a part of my daily work that I never miss. These rules have helped me achieve success, and I am sure they'll help every SEO specialist big time.", mentions Piyush.

Further, he elaborated on these rules he follows and preaches for SEO success. Here's a gist of everything he explained and talked about:

Rules for SEO Success: As Discussed by Piyush Shah

"It's all simple and easy when you know the right places to hit on. These rules help maintain the pace of your SEO operations and bring you closer to success." With these words, Shah shared his expert advice and tips on things to follow for being successful in SEO-

Flexibility Is The Biggest Strength In SEO

In a world as dynamic as SEO, flexibility will help you big time. The algorithms are not very generous, and one thing you can be assured of is that they exist to screw you up. The moment you're able to crack an algorithm, it will change and put you to work all over again.

If you're rigid, you'll never be able to put up with this dynamic nature of SEO. The only way to get ahead of the changes occurring in the SEO industry is to remain flexible and work with them instead of working against them.

When you're flexible enough to cope with the changing algorithms, you can move forward and follow the other rules better.

Algorithms Never Rest, You Shouldn't Either. Keep Experimenting!

Experimenting is the key to everything. You know that those algorithms won't rest ever, so it's essential that you keep up with them. Some regular SEO strategies and tactics will never help you play the big game.

Most of the part of SEO is about the "hit and try" approach. Of course, you need to have an SEO strategy and plan, but experimentation within that strategy is equally important. With new algorithms come new SEO tactics, and you've got to experiment with them and turn things in your favor.

The more you experiment, the more you learn, and the faster you achieve success through your constant efforts and hard work for search engine optimization.

Increase Your Followings. Follow News, Trends, and Experts Who Know It All!

SEO is a dynamic field where you need to keep yourself updated with the changes, developments, and latest news. It's only with the knowledge of new trends and developments in SEO that you will be able to experiment and achieve success in your SEO operations.

So, keeping up a healthy following is very essential for SEO. It's best to remain in touch with the latest SEO news and trends so that you never miss out on anything at all. Moreover, following SEO specialists with an established name can be a good idea. They know all about the industry and can guide you with great tips and tactics based on their experience, expertise, and newest experiments in SEO.

You can follow these specialists and experts on their blogs or social media accounts and even approach them directly to get more insights into the world of SEO.

These definitely seem to be some interesting rules to follow in your SEO journey.

"These rules that I have just shared have helped me big time. Flexibility is an in-born trait within me which helped a lot. Moreover, I never ever feel like resting because of that zeal to keep doing better. Even I follow some very accomplished SEO specialists to get insights into their tactics and strategy and apply them. All these practices are the reason for my success, and I am sure they'll help you succeed too.", concluded Piyush.

We cannot find better words to agree to at this moment. Piyush has been a fiery individual, a college dropout, who started practicing SEO with all his passion, and his belief got him to a great position within just six years.

This is clearly an example of the quote, "If you stand up for what you believe in, you'll win someday."

He stood up for his passion and skills, and here he is, winning SEO, rankings, leads, conversions, and hearts. His works are readily available on , , and, and he really seems like the man to follow for starting with at least one golden rule for SEO success right away!

