Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1: 3 out of 4 - Resonance Hyderabad students cracked IIT-JEE | NEET seats in 2025. On this happy occasion, Resonance Educational Institutions celebrate their students' milestone success of achieving their dreams. For Resonance Institutions, it has been the attainment of the highest record ever in achieving such a success rate in Hyderabad. It is truly an outstanding accomplishment by Resonites (Resonance Students). To recognize the achievers and inspire future aspirants, Resonance organized a grand celebration across all campuses in Hyderabad on September 26, 2026.

Resonance, a prominent Educational Hub in Hyderabad

Resonance Colleges in Hyderabad have gradually become an educational hub in the past 7 years. Besides academic sessions, the institution has crafted a structured pattern to guide IIT-JEE & NEET aspirants. During this period, more than 6,100 students have successfully secured admissions into IITs, NITs, IIITs, AIIMS, and other premier national institutions.

A Spectacular Event at Every Resonance Campus in Hyderabad

A spectacular celebration unfolded at every campus where a 60-foot-long banner unfurled from the top of the building. The banner rollout was accompanied by a highly energetic yell from students, making the entire campus echo with joyous voices and claps. Students and college staff raised the spirit of entertainment by burning firecrackers, accompanied by a cake-cutting ceremony. Every addition to the event heightened the excitement and joyous moments of Resonites.

Principals, directors, and members associated with Resonance inspired Resonites (aspirants) through motivational speeches and advised them to maintain the same spirit and ambitions of engineering and medical journeys.

IIT-JEE | NEET Result Highlights in 2025

Resonance Hyderabad takes pride in representing itself as an institution that has delivered meritorious results in the IIT-JEE & NEET (2025). Students with high merit have sought admission to IIT, JEE, NEET, top institutions, state-deemed universities, and EAPCET.

1) 175 IIT seat selections

2) 323 admissions to NITs, IIITs, and BITS

3) 550 merit seats in the top 10 EAPCET Colleges

4) 910 merit seats in the top 30 EAPCET Colleges

5) 600 merit seats in leading national and state-deemed universities

6) 90+ admissions to top medical colleges

7) 955 students featured among Telangana Intermediate State Top 10 marksa

Legacy Celebrations under Vibrant Leadership

Resonance is a nationally reputed educational institution, established in 2001 in Kota, Rajasthan, by Mr. R.K. Verma (an alumnus of IIT Madras). Over the past 25 years, the institution has consistently provided quality education at 150+ campuses across 87 cities, nurturing more than 1 million students. Of these, an impressive success rate of 3.3 lakh (IIT-JEE & NEET) aspirants secured admission into premier institutions. Sri Purnachandra Rao Narra (IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus) and the Managing Director of Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, carried the legacy of Resonance Kota with a clear vision and mission. Resonance, one of the best intermediate colleges in Hyderabad, has consistently maintained an 80 percent success rate in both academics and competitive exams across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Straight from the Managing Director's Desk

Sri Purna Chandra Rao N, managing director of Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, said:

"2025 is a historic year of unexpected achievements for Resonance Hyderabad. Our students (Resonites) have not only proven their academic excellence but also set a benchmark for future aspirants. This achievement is the result of our well-structured curriculum, dedicated faculty, and the relentless hard work of our students."

