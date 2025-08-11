" 3 Must-Try Restaurants for Butter Chicken in Delhi NCR"

VMPL

Delhi NCR [India], August 11: Butter Chicken isn't just a recipe in this cityit's a legend. A dish that has comforted generations, sparked debates over "who does it best," and found its way into every foodie's heart. This season, we've uncovered three standout names serving Butter Chicken so good, it deserves a spot on your bucket list whether you're dining in or ordering at home.

Stories by Bhai G, New Friends Colony (NCR)

Butter Chicken That's Worth Every Bite

Tucked in the vibrant lanes of New Friends Colony, Stories by Bhai G is a multi-cuisine gem offering both dine-in and delivery options. Known for its award-winning flavors and consistent quality, the restaurant has become a must-order spot for food lovers across Delhi-NCR.

At the heart of their popularity lies their signature Butter Chicken, a dish that stands apart thanks to its in-house fresh tomato puree, slow-cooked over hours to create the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors. What makes it truly irresistible is the smokey, juicy texture and absolutely no added color, delivering a rich and authentic experience in every bite.

But Stories by Bhai G isn't just about one dishthey offer a full-scale multi-cuisine menu featuring North Indian classics, Chinese delicacies, and a wide range of amazing tandoori snacks that are bold in flavor and beautifully presented. Their Shahi Paneer, in particular, is another standout favoriterich, creamy, and full of traditional flavor that speaks to the heart of every vegetarian food lover.

Their hospitality goes beyond the restaurant floorthey also specialize in catering services for events and parties, complete with live counters, wood-fired oven pizzas, sushi stations, and many more interactive culinary experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Their culinary excellence has earned them multiple awards from renowned food and hospitality organizations, cementing their place as one of the most trusted and celebrated names in the NCR food scene.

Instagram

Facebook

Zomato

Swiggy

Sirka, Malviya Nagar (NCR)

Butter Chicken That Speaks of Delhi's Soul

Craving a butter chicken that tastes like nostalgia in a bowl? Sirka, the beloved cloud kitchen of Malviya Nagar, delivers just that - a dish rooted in authentic Delhi flavor yet crafted for modern palates. Available exclusively via delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, Sirka serves up a culinary gem worth discovering for true butter chicken aficionados.

What makes their signature Butter Chicken stand apart is their dedication to time-honored preparation: the chicken is marinated overnight, infused with spices that penetrate deep into every fiber. It's then slow-cooked to perfection, bringing out the rich, buttery essence in every bite. The result? A bowl brimming with creamy, smoky, unforgettable flavor that resonates long after the last spoonful.

Sirka's version carries a balanced profilelayers of cloves, paprika, and fenugreek underpin a velvety tomato-based gravy that feels indulgent, yet refined. It's no wonder diners say, "I was really surprised with the butter chicken... it is definitely a must-try," drawing comparisons with iconic Delhi dishes.

Beyond this star dish, Sirka offers a crafted menu of North Indian favorites, including achari and Afghani tikka starters, butter chicken with bone or boneless, and richly spiced biryanisall designed for delivery without sacrificing quality. Their butter chicken consistently ranks among their bestsellers, ranging around ₹725, satisfying both traditional and contemporary cravings.

What sets Sirka apart is how they stay true to Delhi's culinary legacyinfusing every delivery with authenticity and soul. For those seeking an emotional tie to Delhi's iconic flavors, delivered fresh to their doorstep, Sirka is where tradition meets convenience.

Zomato

Swiggy

Instagram

Facebook

Talabh - Where Delhi 6 Flavours Come Alive in Gurgaon

Some dreams take years to take shape, and some carry the aroma of tradition across decades. Talabh, nestled in the vibrant neighbourhood of Golf Course Extension, is one such story. While the outlet is just five years old, its soul carries a 20-year-old culinary dream brought to life by a chef whose credentials include over 18 years of experience serving everyone from Indian cricket legends to international heads of state.

Before Talabh came into existence, the chef's vision had already travelled across the globe, showcasing the richness of authentic Indian cuisine on international platforms. Yet, the heart always longed for the rustic charm and unfiltered flavours of Delhi 6 the very essence that now defines Talabh's menu.

Their Butter Chicken is not just a dish, it's a piece of Delhi's culinary heritage, perfected with the mentorship of seasoned khansamas from Old Delhi. Each bite tells a story tandoori chicken charred to smoky perfection, bathed in a mildly sweet, buttery, and creamy gravy that wraps around your senses without overpowering them. No shortcuts, no compromises just the patience of slow cooking and the wisdom of tradition.

But the magic doesn't stop there. Their menu proudly showcases chicken Changezi, Seekh Kabab, freshly baked kulchas, and an array of Delhi-style curries that warm the soul. Every plate here feels like a journey from the sizzling tandoor to the bold, aromatic gravies transporting you straight to the bustling bylanes of Chandni Chowk.

For Gurgaon's food lovers, Talabh is more than a restaurant. It's a reminder that even in a fast-paced city, there's a place where authentic flavours are cherished, not rushed. Whether you're here for a cosy dine-in, a hearty family meal, or simply to indulge in their legendary Butter Chicken, Talabh promises you'll leave with more than just a full stomach you'll take home a story worth remembering.

Zomato

Swiggy

Instagram

Facebook

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor