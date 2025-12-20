3 Must-Visit Restaurants to Celebrate Christmas in Delhi NCR

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 20: As the festive season of Christmas approaches, Delhi NCR's vibrant food scene is witnessing a surge in diners seeking memorable culinary experiences. From thoughtfully curated menus to warm, festive ambience, restaurants across the region are offering special dining options to mark the celebrations. For those looking to step out and celebrate the holiday with family and friends, choosing the right venue becomes key to the overall experience. This Christmas, we highlight three must-visit restaurants in Delhi NCR that stand out for their consistent quality, distinctive flavours, and inviting settings - making them ideal destinations for a celebratory and enjoyable Christmas outing.

1. GUPPY

It's the best time of the year... at Guppy! A Japanese wonderland known for its fresh and seasonal ingredients, playful menu and stunning interiors.

This Christmas, gobble up a yummy feast with festive dishes and drinks. With a menu of specials like Smoked Pumpkin Soup, Duck Breast Teriyaki, Twice Cooked Pork Ribs & more, offering up a delightful range for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. And if you're in the mood for concoctions, don't miss bar stars like the Jingle Pop and Very Merry Mule. Definitely, leave room for the Plum Cake because 'tis the season! It's going to be a jolly good time with a Christmas tree, holiday tunes and special goodies for the kids.

Come discover a fresh (and festive) side of Japanese cuisine, one that's so much more than seafood!

Bookings: +91 9650185005

Instagram: @guppydelhi

Address: Guppy, 28, Lodhi Road, Block 13, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

2. MONKEY BAR

Fun, quirky and unabashedly Indian, Monkey Bar, India's first and favourite gastropub from the Olive Group, continues to evolve and is now edgier and vibe-ier than ever. Known for bringing together regional Indian flavours with global favourites, the menu celebrates street food from patli gullies alongside culinary discoveries from across the world. Drawing inspiration from the evolving global bar scene and classic Monkey Bar signatures, the bar has been reimagined with a strong nod to India's indigenous food and beverage culture.

This December, Monkey Bar Delhi welcomes the festive season with the Jingle and Mingle Christmas Menu, available from 5th to 31st December. The space is dressed for the occasion with playful festive decor, warm lights and an eye-catching upside-down Christmas tree that sets the tone for a fun and unconventional celebration.

The limited-edition menu is designed for cosy winter evenings, shared plates and concoctions that capture the spirit of Christmas. Expect comforting favourites with playful twists, from smashed potatoes and festive croquettes to smoky grills, indulgent mains and classic Christmas desserts like pumpkin cheesecake and plum pudding.

The celebrations continue with special events through the season. On Christmas Eve, a DJ takes over from 9pm, while Christmas Day features a relaxed drunch with live music from 1pm onwards.

Set inside its iconic glass pyramid in Vasant Kunj, Monkey Bar Delhi invites you to jingle, mingle and celebrate all month long with good food, great concoctions and joyful vibes.

What: Christmas Season Special Food & Drinks Menu

When: 5th-31st December, 2025

Where: Monkey Bar, Local Shopping Complex, 11 Vasant Kunj, Next to Mini Cooper, New Delhi

Phone Number: +91 9289411500

Price for Two: ₹2,500 (approx.)

Instagram: @monkeybarind

3. OLLY

Olly, Olive's all-day Cafe & Bar is your home away from home, your everyday place for respite from the madness of life in the city we love. A cafe menu of the greatest hits, freshly brewed coffee, bespoke drinks, house-made cold-pressed juices, are just a few of Olly's everyday elements. Think superfood salads, hand-rolled pizzas and pastas, hearty bowls, grains + greens, and homemade desserts - all with a focus on seasonality and freshness. Olly is serving a yummy winter menu by Chef Jyotika Malik.

This Christmas, Olly turns up the delicious festive cheer with a special Christmas menu (available till 25th December), bringing comforting, feel-good flavours to the table. The menu highlights include the Kale, Spinach & Feta Borek, the indulgent Prawn Stuffed Mushrooms, and the classic Herb-crusted Lamb Chops. To end on a sweet note, the Chocolate Yule Log returns as a festive favourite. Olly's Christmas concoctions hit just the right notesip on Coco Nog, Santa's Negroni, and the warming Mulled O' Merry!, perfect for cosy evenings on Olly's gorgeous terrace.

The festive celebrations continue with a Christmas Brunch on 25th December from 12 pm to 4 pm, complete with festive favourites, family-friendly touches, and goodies for kids. With a gorgeous terrace brought alive by live music, Olly is the perfect place to celebrate Christmas. Don't be shy, come in and say hi.

Address: Shop 101, 1st Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Contact number: +91-8130838811

Timings: Noon - midnight

Website: weareolly.com

Facebook: @ollygurgaon ; Instagram: @weareolly

