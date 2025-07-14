30 pc STEM graduates in India likely to join AI-enabled workforce by FY26 end: Report

New Delhi, July 14 About 30 per cent of students in India graduating from the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields are likely to join the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled workforce by the end of FY26, according to a report on Monday.

The report by talent solutions company NLB Services highlighted how AI is becoming core to India's future work strategy.

It noted a clear shift from traditional learning to dynamic, AI-led skilling that prioritises adaptability, innovation, and real-world problem-solving.

“Home to one of the world’s largest pools of STEM graduates, India’s strength is now evolving into a digital edge. With over 25.5 lakh students graduating from the STEM field each year, the opportunity to build a future-ready, AI-enabled workforce has never been more promising,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services

“Of these, an estimated 30 per cent are expected to take up roles directly linked to AI by the end of FY26, highlighting how AI is becoming core to India's future of work strategy,” he added.

Even as the country marks 10 years of the Skill India Mission, its ripple effects are being seen “right from urban campuses to small towns where youth are equipping themselves with practical, job-ready skills like - AI/ML engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud engineering,” Alug said.

In addition, India is projected to require 1 million AI professionals by 2026, which underscores the urgency of this trend, he stated.

Moreover, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are emerging as new entrepreneurial potential, where young Indians are not just job seekers but also job creators. They are leveraging AI tools to launch businesses, solve local challenges, and participate in the global economy.

To fully unlock this potential, we must double down on inclusive, accessible skilling models and invest in strong public-private partnerships, Alug said.

The report noted that the journey from Skill India to a $10 trillion digital-first economy hinges on empowering every young Indian with the tools to lead and not just participate in the future of work.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor