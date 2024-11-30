30th Indian Plumbing Conference Concludes: Water – The New Currency

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30: The 30th Indian Plumbing Conference has successfully concluded, drawing an impressive cumulative footfall of over 7,520 participants, including delegates, expert speakers, building industry leaders, government officials from water resource departments, water innovation professionals, and visitors. The conference, inaugurated by Harkara Venugopal Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana, and featuring Soren Norrelund Kannik-Marquardsen from the Embassy of Denmark as the keynote speaker, centred around the theme “Water – The New Currency.”

The event showcased a comprehensive concurrent exhibition spanning over 5,325 square meters, with more than 95+exhibitors presenting innovative technologies in water and wastewater treatment. The conference was supported by 22 industry partners, demonstrating strong sector-wide collaboration. A networking dinner and musical evening on November 21st brought together over 300 building and water industry professionals.

A highlight of the conference was the Indian Plumbing Professional League (IPPL) 2024 Grand Finale, held on the third day. The competition featured finalists from 13 cities, combining fun, learning, and quiz elements to promote knowledge sharing within the industry. Ms M. Shanmugha Priya and Ms V. Pushpa from Pondicherry emerged as the quiz champions, with teams from Pune and Mumbai securing second and third positions, respectively.

The Indian Plumbing Association’s Educational Wall served as a powerful awareness tool, showcasing the water footprint of everyday items. The display highlighted striking statistics about water consumption in product manufacturing: a single cotton T-shirt requires 2,720 liters of water, a pair of jeans consumes 10,850 liters, and a smartphone’s production demands 12,760 liters of water.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President of the Indian Plumbing Association, emphasised the conference’s significance, stating, “This conference is more than an event—it’s a clarion call for water conservation. We’re not just discussing pipes and fixtures; we’re strategising the preservation of our most precious resource. Every professional here is a guardian of water’s future.”

The conference addressed central themes, including water as the new currency, net zero water in built environments, water revitalisation, challenges in high-rise buildings, and water, sanitation, and hygiene. The extensive exhibition provided a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to explore cutting-edge solutions and innovations in plumbing technology.

This landmark event has set new benchmarks for industry collaboration and commitment to sustainable water management practices, reinforcing the crucial role of plumbing professionals in shaping a water-conscious future.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor