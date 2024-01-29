31st CREDAI-MCHI Expo triumphs with total footfall of 21,116 serious home buyers, over 185 units booked and INR 350 cr plus inventory sold in three days

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: The CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo 2024, now in its 31st edition, has continued its triumphant run with an exceptional response from all stakeholders. Held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai, the expo, organized by the apex body of the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), CREDAI-MCHI, was held from January 26th to 28th, 2024.

The expo successfully concluded, attracting 21,116 serious home buyers and booking over 185 units, with inventory sales exceeding INR 350 cr in the three-day period. The event showcased groundbreaking initiatives and innovative concepts, aligning with CREDAI-MCHI's commitment to "Housing for all," aiming to enhance accessibility, affordability, and streamlining industry processes. CREDAI-MCHI in a joint endeavour with the Department of Registration and Stamp promoted government's recently launched Anytime Anywhere e-registration services and more than 155 property documents were e-registered during the Property Expo.

Mr. Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, expressed delight at the expo's remarkable response and said, "The overwhelming turnout of homebuyers at the expo showcased the positive sentiments in the real estate industry. These were interested customers and hence could avail the various offers as well as explore digitally smart homes with huge discounts and complementary furnitures. The flexible payment options aimed to ease the EMI burden, enhancing homeownership accessibility encouraged the total bookings. This expo has provided a golden opportunity to home buyers, channel partners as well as developers setting the mood for the year going forward. We designed special incentives for women home buyers to promote inclusivity and empowerment."

Mr. Nikunj Sanghavi, Convener, Property Expo, CREDAI-MCHI said, "The theme of this year's expo, "Zero is our Hero," has garnered significant attention. Exclusive perks like 0% stamp duty and registration fees further amplified the expo's appeal. Moreover, the Super CP 2024 scheme, providing an extra 0.25% commission to channel partners for each confirmed booking. There was a lucky draw with winners taking home Rs. 100,000/- every hour. All this ensured a rewarding experience for all."

Sudhanshu Agarwal, Founder, Raghav Builders & Developers, expressed satisfaction with the remarkable customer turnout. The expo, being a significant event for homebuyers, developers, and other stakeholders in the real estate market, provided an extensive opportunity for interaction and collaboration. He emphasized the benefits that drew customers to their projects, such as a central location, fully furnished flats featuring a Pooja room, and the appeal of ready-to-shift homes. Additionally, the innovative rent scheme, where Raghav Builders & Developers would cover the rent until possession, was well-received.

Jayesh Chauhan, CMD, Solidago Group highlighted the substantial footfall at their stall during the 31st CREDAI-MCHI property expo. He noted the presence of genuine customers and serious homebuyers throughout the event. Despite having several redevelopment projects, Chauhan observed a high level of interest from homebuyers, emphasizing that customers appeared less skeptical about such projects.

Chauhan added, that the expo' has a significant role in shifting the focus of homebuyers towards acquiring a good home or property, especially considering the benefits offered throughout the expo. It has emerged as a comprehensive platform for customers to explore, compare, and select the most suitable property from a variety of projects.

Ashok Kumar Mandal, one of the walk-in customer and visitor, expressed his views, "I had an incredible experience at the expo and thoroughly enjoyed every moment. The event was splendid, and I believe others must have found it equally beneficial. Thank you for organizing such a fantastic expo where so many options are available on a common ground. It simplifies the decision-making for home buyers by comparing and analyzing the deals and projects at one go. Most importantly, the range was humungous from affordable housing to premium and uber luxury projects."

Rajesh Baikar, a Chartered Accountant and home buyer who booked his home at the 31st CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo, said, "The property expo has been an intriguing experience, offering a comprehensive view of numerous builders and projects. The expo has developers and projects from all across Mumbai, making it convenient and enjoyable to explore all projects. The Enclave project by Raghav Developers, offering premium 2 to 3 BHK homes with modern amenities, signals a positive transformation in Kurla, especially with the connection to the new Atal Setu. This initiative is elevating Kurla's status and reflects the promising growth of the area. Very happy to book a home with the Raghav Group along with the benefits provided by the CREDAI-MCHI property expo."

100 developers including reputed names such as Piramal Realty, Adani Realty, L&T Realty, Rustomjee Ajmera, Raghav Group, Dosti Realty actively participated and showcased over 1000 residential and commercial properties. Additionally, the expo partnered with 12 major banks and housing finance companies presenting more than 25 home loan options to prospective buyers. Amongst the key players were, HDFC Bank, SBI Home Loans and Tata Capital.

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the Real Estate Industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 1800+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognized body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organization and progress.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organized, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR.The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor