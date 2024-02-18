350 artistes to perform on 14 stages from airport to the programme venue for GBC guests

Lucknow, Feb 18 When the guests at the Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 will touch down at the Lucknow airport on Monday and travel to the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) which is the venue for the event, they will be greeted by performances by cultural troupes at 14 places along the route.

A total of 14 stages are being set up from the airport to the IGP, on which 350 artistes from 22 cultural troupes will perform to give visitors a glimpse of UP's rich cultural heritage.

Bollywood artistes will entertain the audience at IGP for two days. A dance drama on Ram Stuti will also be performed by Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan.

On February 19-20, Bollywood artistes will regale audience at the IGP with their performances.

Twelve artistes from Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan will present a Kathak dance drama on the Ram Stuti.

Popular playback singer Monali Thakur will also entertain the audience with her melodious songs.

On February 20, Grammy Award-winner Ricky Kej's band and flautist Rasika Shekhar will enchant the audience with their performances.

The stages will be located at various points, including in front of the airport, near the flyover connecting the airport to Shaheed Path, in front of the statue of martyrs on Shaheed Path, 1090 crossing, Women Power Line, Samata Mulak Chowk, Sangeet Natak Academy, before the flyover leading to IGP via Lohia Path, along with gate numbers one and two of IGP.

Other prominent artistes to perform during the event include, Rajesh Sharma and Jagriti Pal from Mathura, who will be presenting Mayur dance and Vijay Yadav and Sheetla Prasad Verma from Ayodhya who will perform Faruwahi dance.

Besides, Prakriti Yadav will be presenting Awadhi dance, whereas Rajesh Gaur and Satish Kumar from Azamgarh will perform Kahrwa dance.

Umesh Kannaujiya, Salturam will present Ghazipur's Dhobiya dance while Preeti Singh and Kruti Srivastava will perform Prayagraj's Dhediya folk dance.

Nishant Singh Bhadauria and Imran Khan Rai from Jhansi, and Khazan Singh and Mahipal Singh team will present Bamrasia folk dance from Mathura.

Asha Kumari will perform Sonbhadra's Jhoomar dance while Santosh Singh's will present Adivasi dance, and Banti Rana will present Pilibhit's Tharu dance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor