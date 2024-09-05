35North India Discovery Fund -II (IDF-II) Invests into Nukleus Office Solutions Limited

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 5: 35North India Discovery Fund -II (IDF-II) announced its foray into the fast-growing co-working and managed offices space, with an investment into "Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd"(Nukleus). 35North's Managing Director, Ashwani Singh, confirmed the investment into Nukleus in a market of USD 762 Mn which is expected to grow to USD 2.8 Bn by 2030.

Nukleus stands at the forefront of redefining professional workspaces in India's National Capital Region (NCR), offering cutting-edge coworking and managed office solutions. Founded by visionary entrepreneur, Nipun Gupta, Nukleus has swiftly become a beacon for dynamic and innovative work environments with 3000+ workstations in 9 locations across NCR.

About Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd

Nukleus is a premier coworking office space provider in the National Capital Region, encompassing Noida, Gurugram, and New Delhi. They offer a diverse range of professional environments, including startup zones, flexible and dedicated desks, private cabins, meeting rooms, and innovative spaces. With all-inclusive office space solutions, Nukleus caters to businesses of all sizes, accommodating needs from permanent corporate offices to trendy plug-and-play stations, virtual offices, and coworking spaces. Their state-of-the-art facilities ensure that entrepreneurs find the perfect workspace to thrive.

About 35North India Discovery Fund - II

India Discovery Fund - II, a SEBI-registered Category I Angel Fund, follows a strategy of early-stage growth investment, focusing on discovering future unicorns and nurturing their rapid growth with capital and board support. Its diverse portfolio includes investments across various sectors, such as SpeedLabs (Teevra Edutech), Global Care, Cloud Tailor, Stupa Analytics, Big Bang Boom Solutions, Aatwri Aerospace and Defence, HomePecked, and Beshak.

Vision and Mission

35North aims to identify and invest in promising startups that have the potential to disrupt their industries and create significant value. By providing not only financial support but also strategic guidance and mentorship, 35North helps these startups scale rapidly and sustainably.

Impact on the Market

The investment in Nukleus is a testament to 35North's commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the coworking and managed office space sector. With the coworking market in India poised for exponential growth, this partnership is set to drive significant advancements and offer unparalleled opportunities for businesses seeking flexible, modern workspace solutions.

The collaboration between 35North IDF-II and Nukleus is set to revolutionize the coworking and managed office space sector in India. By combining Nukleus's innovative workspace solutions with 35North's strategic investment and growth expertise, this partnership aims to create a dynamic ecosystem that supports the growth and success of startups and enterprises alike.

Investors, entrepreneurs, and business innovators are invited to explore the exceptional opportunities presented by Nukleus and 35North IDF-II.

