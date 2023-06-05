369Hub Venture upgrades Global Skill Academy with 100 per cent Job Guaranteed programs, a path to your bright future

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], June 5: Global Skill Academy, a brainchild of entrepreneur SaleemNawaz Mandi Shaikh has recently been creating a stride in the industry. The academy which is a new add-on to the 369 Group based in India, UAE and the USA, is well known for its collaboration with top institutions due to its competence in the field. Within a few months of its launch, Global Skill Academy has more than 90+ accreditations, affiliations, partnerships & reference points and has set a record for placing 600+ students pursuing multiple courses. The list of courses offered by this prestigious academy includes Medical Coding Training Program(CPC), Emotional Intelligence, English Communication, Interview Skills, IELTS Preparation, Group Discussion, Digital Marketing Bootcamp, Diploma in Digital Marketing and much more.

The globally renowned institution's founder is adorned with prestigious certifications from esteemed entities such as Facebook(Meta), Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Hubspot, Semrush, Amazon academy, and he is member of Harvard Business Review Advisory Council. Within this illustrious organization, the field of Medical Coding stands as one of the most exceptional courses offered, therefore, many learners desire to be a part of it. Amidst the plethora of notable accolades associated with this initiative, some particularly coveted ones include membership in the Harvard Business Review (HBR) Advisory Council Member, recognition by the International Association of Applied Psychology (IAAP) and the International Council of Psychologists (ICP), affiliation with 369 Hub Ventures Private Limited, endorsement by Start-up India and active involvement in Skill Development initiatives, among numerous others.

The most popular course, Medical Coding entails the meticulous process of converting healthcare diagnoses, treatments, services, and equipment into standardized alphanumeric codes. These codes are derived from comprehensive medical records, encompassing vital documentation such as transcribed physician notes and the results of laboratory and radiologic tests, among others. The Global Skill Academy provides 50+ hours of theory training and 30+ hours of medical coding assessment.

While sharing more about the course, the Founder SaleemNawaz Mandi Shaikh says, "Well, we have always wanted to spread knowledge, therefore, under the course, our mentors don't just teach but also provide 23+ practice assessments, 2+ mini mocks with 5+ main mini mocks and each individual gets one-on-one review for better clarity. Global Skill Academy(GSA), believes that there isn't any limitation when it comes to learning, hence, we have both weekday and weekend batches so that learners get the flexibility. Most importantly our job just does not end after the completion of the course, with the certificate from GSA (India, UAE & USA), Letter of recommendation, we also provide 100 per cent Internship & 100 per cent Job Guarantee Placement Assistance. Our end motive is to make learning fun and hassle-free along with making student's futures bright."

Global Skill Academy's parent company, 369Hub Ventures is an innovative centre located in India, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. Now with Global Skill Academy's one-of-a-kind courses, they are once again setting the benchmark high in the realm. Higher education in India is currently and in the future synchronised with indigenous knowledge and research findings. As a result of this, Global Skill Academy has positioned itself as a market leader and is demonstrating that it is among the best in placing students after they have finished their studies by providing them with a better future.

Website - https://globalskillacademy.org/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor