3BHKs Take Centre Stage in Indore's Real Estate

New Delhi [India], May 27: The recent survey by Sunil Agrawal & Associates across three groups of 297 females and 944 males has shed light on the investment preferences of Indore's homebuyers.

The survey reveals a preference for real estate investment, indicating a strong interest in owning a physical asset for long-term gains. According to SAA's recent report, "Insights Into Homebuyers Sentiments" homebuyers in Indore show a greater preference for 3BHK over 2BHK. Investors are inclined toward real estate for its stability and potential for increase in value over time.

SAA's latest insights into homebuyers' sentiments have revealed valuable insights into the preferred number of bedrooms in residential properties. A clear majority of 50% favored 3 BHK properties. This shows the rising desire for spacious living, ideal for families or those needing extra room for different uses. The second preferred property type in line is 2BHK with 32% of participants.

Quoting Vipul Agrawal, MD & CEO, Sunil Agrawal & Associates: "The Indore real estate market has shown a preference for new properties with modern designs and amenities, reflecting the demand for modern living. The popularity of mid-range budgets and 3BHK accommodations demonstrates a keen understanding of market trends and evolving housing needs. As we navigate the dynamic landscape of the Indore real estate market, SAA is positioned to continue delivering value-driven real estate solutions that exceed expectations and contribute to the community's growth and prosperity".

