3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited Announces Launch of IPO on June 4, 2024

New Delhi [India], June 3: 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited, a leading IT System Integration Company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with Kreo Capital Private Limited serving as the lead manager and Skyline Financial Services Private Limited as the registrar. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's nine-year journey of delivering innovative and reliable IT solutions.

The IPO will offer 22,00,000 equity shares for a total issue size of Rs1144.00 Lakhs. This includes a fresh issue of 17,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 5,00,000 equity shares. The equity shares pre-issue stand at 43,20,000, while the equity shares post-issue will total 60,20,000.

Ranjit Mayengbam, Managing Director of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the IPO launch: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Initial Public Offering, marking a significant milestone in our nine-year journey of delivering innovative and reliable IT solutions. This IPO represents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our capabilities and further enhance our service offerings across diverse industries. At 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited, we remain committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to optimize and secure our clients' digital landscapes, driving growth and facilitating market expansion. We look forward to continuing our mission of delivering exceptional value and satisfaction to our clients as we embark on this new chapter."

The funds raised through the IPO will be strategically deployed to expand business operations, fortify the company's position as an industry leader, and enhance operational prowess across diverse sectors. The company's growth strategy focuses on pioneering breakthroughs in digital infrastructure, digital innovation, and strategic consulting through investments in workforce empowerment and cutting-edge technologies. The aim is to ensure seamless adaptation to industry evolution by integrating technological advancements with human expertise.

By embracing a culture of continuous learning and adaptability, 3C IT Solutions aims to remain at the forefront of industry innovation and client satisfaction. The company's goal is to drive transformative change by harnessing the collective expertise of its workforce to anticipate and respond adeptly to industry dynamics. With a vision to be a leading IT systems integration company recognized globally for its innovative and reliable solutions that empower businesses across diverse industries, 3C IT Solutions is dedicated to delivering exceptional value through innovative IT solutions, operational excellence, financial prudence, market expansion, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that offers Infrastructure Solutions, Digital Business Solutions, and Consulting Solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver significant value across a broad spectrum of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare facilities, academia, financial services, industrial manufacturing, and the information technology sector.

The firm has developed a strong reputation for delivering exceptional IT solutions. They cater to clients across India, enhancing their business platforms and preparing them for future challenges.

