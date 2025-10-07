3D GEM 2025: India’s Premier 3D Engineering and Medical Expo Returns to IISc Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: India's Premier 3D Graphy Engineering & Medical Expo returns at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, bringing together industry leaders, government bodies, academic institutions, innovators, and start-ups driving the evolution of 3D technology in India. The 5th edition of 3D GEM will be held on 9–10 October 2025 at the J. N. Tata Auditorium, IISc, Bengaluru, serving as a pan-sector platform for 3D solutions in engineering, industrial manufacturing, aerospace, energy, medical, dental, and research domains.

With the theme “Democratising 3D Technology through Education & Research to Benefit All”, 3D GEM aims to accelerate adoption of 3D solutions across medical, dental, industrial, and research sectors, enabling localised, cost-effective, and scalable innovations for India.

With backing from leading industry associations and government bodies, including the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, as an Associate Government Partner, 3D GEM promotes indigenous manufacturing, frugal innovation, and Make in India initiatives.

Key sponsors and partners include:

STPL 3D – an indigenous 3D printer manufacturer recognised by MeitY, supporting Make in India initiatives across sectors

– an indigenous 3D printer manufacturer recognised by MeitY, supporting initiatives across sectors Orthotech India – offering “Head to Toe” customised 3D printing solutions for healthcare

– offering “Head to Toe” customised 3D printing solutions for healthcare Hexagon and Autodesk – global leaders in 3D software and simulation

The event will host 18 exhibitors and expects over 568 delegates from hospitals, academia, industry, and start-ups, creating a high-impact knowledge and networking platform.

Event Highlights

Live Demonstrations & Exhibits: 3D applications across surgery, dental, orthopaedics, prosthetics, aerospace, energy, and industrial prototyping.

3D applications across Workshops: Certification, simulation, and lab setup training for institutions, MSMEs, and start-ups.

Certification, simulation, and lab setup training for Dedicated Tracks: Tailored sessions for medical colleges, hospitals, industrial organisations, educators, and innovators.

Tailored sessions for Panel Discussions: Focused on healthcare innovation, engineering, industrial adoption, additive manufacturing, 3D simulation, and frugal innovation.

Focused on Networking Sessions: Connecting innovators, policymakers, and practitioners to accelerate scalable 3D adoption

“India doesn't need to catch up to global 3D benchmarks; we can define our own by creating scalable, frugal, and high-impact innovations,” said Dr. Shibu John, Founder & CEO, 3D Graphy LLP and Secretary General, 3DPERA.

Distinguished Keynote & Speakers Line-up

The Bengaluru edition features an esteemed panel of industry, academic, and government leaders:

Dr. Sankha Dip Das , Scientist, MeitY – Keynote Speaker

, Scientist, MeitY – Keynote Speaker Dr. Kishora Shetty , Associate Technical Fellow, Boeing

, Associate Technical Fellow, Boeing Dr. A. Manjunath , Scientist “G”, DRDO GTRE

, Scientist “G”, DRDO GTRE Mr. Sathisha C.H , Senior Scientist, GE Aerospace Research

, Senior Scientist, GE Aerospace Research Dr. T Ram Prabhu , Joint Director, CEMILAC, DRDO

, Joint Director, CEMILAC, DRDO Dr. Satyam Suwas , Dean, Mechanical Sciences, IISc Bengaluru

, Dean, Mechanical Sciences, IISc Bengaluru Dr. Girish Rao , General Secretary, Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India

, General Secretary, Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India Dr. Govindaiah Yatheesh , President, AHPI Karnataka, Vice President & Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals

, President, AHPI Karnataka, Vice President & Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals Mr. Sushant Banerjee , Vice President, Orthopaedic Implant Manufacturers Association, Founder, Orthotech India

, Vice President, Orthopaedic Implant Manufacturers Association, Founder, Orthotech India Dr. Sonal Asthana , Lead Consultant HPB & Liver Transplant Surgery

, Lead Consultant HPB & Liver Transplant Surgery Dr. Mahesh Kappanayil, Professor, Paediatrics & Paediatric Cardiology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi

3D Graphy LLP offers an end-to-end 3D ecosystem — from awareness, training, lab setup, consulting, to platform creation. Through initiatives like 3D GEM, the organisation connects innovators, educators, and implementers to scale 3D adoption beyond metro cities, impacting medical, dental, industrial, academic, and MSME sectors across India.

Event Details:

October 9–10, 2025

J. N. Tata Auditorium, IISc, Bengaluru

www.3dgraphy.in/3d-gem

About 3D Graphy LLP

Since its inception, 3D Graphy LLP has been focused on democratising access to 3D printing, scanning, simulation, AR/VR, and visualization technologies in India. With a multi-sector approach spanning medical, dental, industrial, research, and academic domains, the organisation drives capacity building, consulting, and ecosystem development, empowering innovators and industry to leverage 3D technology at scale.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor