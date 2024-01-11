3DEXPERIENCE Lab from Dassault Systèmes backed BrainSightAI ushers in a new era of healthcare innovation with virtual twin evolutions at CES 2024

Mumbai / Bangalore (India), Las Vegas (United States), January 11: BrainSightAI, a pioneering Neurotech company backed by 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, the open innovation centre at Dassault Systèmes. It is powered by Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and software. Which is showcasing its breakthrough AI/ML platform and Virtual Twin Evolution, powered by the support of Dassault Systèmes, at CES 2024. CES – the world's premier tech event is happening in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12, 2024.

BrainSightAI's groundbreaking AI/ML platform utilises advanced connectomic analysis on brain MRI images to generate intricate structural and functional brain maps. These Virtual Twins provide doctors and healthcare professionals with enhanced insights, leading to more accurate diagnoses and prognoses for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Lab has played a pivotal role in propelling BrainSightAI's Virtual Twin Evolution through its Accelerator Program. BrainSightAI's collaboration with Dassault Systèmes advanced tools 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and Medidata Platform apps Rave EDC streamlines the complexities of clinical trial data capture and management. It is like creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries The study builds on MediData's Rave EDC proves straightforward, with integration enhancing the process by securely managing selected data points in a cloud-based environment. That enables sustainable innovations to harmonize product, nature and life, especially for new era of entrepreneurs who are dedicated to building solutions with a purpose.

Frederic Vacher, Head of Innovation, 3DEXPERIENCE Lab at Dassault Systèmes says “With the 3DExperienceLab initiative, we accelerate disruptive innovations that hold the promise to positively impact people and society. Our science-based virtual twin experiences leverage artificial intelligence and harness collective human intelligence, helping innovators everywhere take concrete actions to help change the world and inspire the metamorphosis of industry”.

Commenting on the collaboration, BrainSightAI, CEO, Laina Emmanuel said, “This convergence of cutting-edge medical insights and efficient clinical trial management marks a pivotal step towards a future where advanced diagnostics seamlessly integrate into patient care and research Thanks to Dassault Systèmes advanced 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and Medidata Platform apps. The technology effectively alleviates the pain and suffering of patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The brain mapping technology also showcases its potential to enhance understanding.”

She further said that 3DEXPERIENCE Lab startup BrainSightAI's presence at CES 2024, which hosts a select group of startups and showcases global innovators and breakthrough technologies, underscores its position as a leader in medical innovation.

Suhaspritipal Gongate, Leading 3DEXPERIENCE Lab DASSAULT SYSTEMES India, emphasised the potential of BrainSightAI's revolutionary use of brain mapping and AI in addressing global healthcare challenges.

“As an avant-garde startup, BrainSightAI pioneers the convergence of AI, neuroscience, and Virtual Twins, elevating precision in neurological and psychiatric investigations for accelerated patient outcomes. The collaboration with Medidata, a fellow Dassault Systèmes company, focuses on advancing neurological clinical trials, showcasing the impactful synergy between technology and healthcare,” he said.

He noted the pivotal role of 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours, emphasising the fusion of collective intelligence and cross-disciplinary collaboration to address critical challenges.

Navigating the intricacies of the brain, Bangalore-headquartered BrainSightAI stands at the forefront, crafting tools that unravel the complex communication network of 86 billion neurons. In doing so, BrainSightAI brings the future of healthcare into sharper focus and is poised to revolutionise patient care.

Dassault Systèmes supports startups as a part of its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab program and provides mentorships, tools and tours under its Accelerator Program. The startups are evaluated on social impact, collaboratives and disruptiveness of technology.

BrainSightAI is an AI-enabled application suite developed by a diverse and expert team of scientists, researchers and designers. It provides evidence-based treatment hooks for neurosurgeons, psychiatrists and neurologists; and a private and empathetic digital aid for patients. It enables greater precision in diagnosis and prognosis for neurological and psychiatric disorders, using AI on fMRI, sMRI and digital phenotypes. For further information, kindly visit the website: https://www.brainsightai.com/

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE company, provides collaborative 3D virtual environments for organisations and individuals to imagine sustainable solutions. For further information, kindly visit the website: http://www.3ds.com/

Dassault Systèmes is also assisting start-ups, innovators, makers, and researchers through its open innovation accelerator programme, 3DEXPERIENCE Lab. To learn more about 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, kindly visit the website: https://3dexperiencelab.3ds.com/en/

