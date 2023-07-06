3rd Edition of India Gaming Conclave to Focus on India's Gaming Industry As Next Frontier Of Digital Entertainment

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 6: With India emerging as one of the leading markets in the gaming industry and a front-runner in the next phase of online gaming growth, the 3rd edition of India Gaming Conclave 2023, is slated to take place on 12th July at Aloft New Delhi Aerocity. The conclave aims to share insights on India's gaming industry as the next frontier for entertainment sector in 2023, with a focus on tech innovations, smartphones, gaming devices, infrastructure and big trends in gaming investments and engagement in the Indian gaming industry. India's gaming market is driven by the accelerated adoption of 5G, AR, VR, Cloud Gaming, and Portable Gaming devices among others. According to a report by KPMG, the gaming industry is growing steadily for the last five years and it is expected to treble its current value and reach $3.9 billion by 2025.

Organised by Konnect Worldwide Business Media, the day-long event on the theme 'What 2023 Holds For India's Gaming Industry As Next Frontier For Entertainment' is supported by industry partners including MediaTek, OnePlus, Gamezop, Bright Data, and All India Gaming Federation. The forum will bring together industry experts, innovators, gaming publishers, game developers, OEMs, gamers, influencers and analysts to collaborate and exchange ideas for driving the gaming revolution in the near future. The discussions will gather impactful insights on understanding new-age gamers, India's focus on innovative gaming infrastructure and gamification as a powerful tool to engage, monetize and grow revenues, among other industry relevant aspects.

Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications, MediaTek India said, "As India strides confidently into the future of entertainment and gaming in the 5G era, MediaTek is proud to spearhead this revolution in collaboration with future-focused OEMs like OnePlus. With a relentless eye on innovation, MediaTek is empowering smart devices to embrace the full potential of the 5G ecosystem through the MediaTek Dimensity 5G platform. The OnePlus Nord 3, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000, is the latest testament to our joint commitment to enhanced 5G experiences for our users. Together, we are paving the way for a new era of immersive experiences, seamless connectivity, and boundless possibilities, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of technological advancement. We look forward to insightful conversations during the India Gaming Conclave."

Anurag Khurana, Founder & CEO, Penta Esports said, "The gaming industry in India is growing at a healthy pace due to increased adoption of gaming technologies, enhanced consumption among users and a significant rise in demand for mobile gaming. I am glad to be part of the India Gaming Conclave and look forward to insightful conversations at this exciting forum."

Ariel Shulman, Vice President - Corporate Development, Bright Data said, "For the gaming industry Bright SDK is a monetization tool that offers an instant, non-intrusive way to increase your ARPDAU. It does not display ads and works on top of your existing monetization, generating additional revenue. Bright SDK is a Unity Certified SDK, it works in the background without interfering with gameplay and is GDPR, CCPA and COPPA compliant. BrightSDK is perfect for developers who want to maximize their earnings while maintaining a positive user experience. Hundreds of developers already enjoy the additional revenue - to date, over $20 million were paid to developers. I look forward to valuable engagements at India Gaming Conclave."

Conversations at Indian Gaming Conclave will focus on The Future of Entertainment and Gaming Industry with Innovations in Smartphone's & Devices in 5G Ready India and Money Matters - Big Trends in Investments Landscape, Monetization and Engagement in Indian Gaming Industry.

Anuradha, Co-founder & COO, PlayCKC said, "We foresee socially responsible gaming overpowering real-money games in the future. Innovative startups are waiting around the corner, to bring in the disruption. The India Gaming Conclave is an exciting forum to interact with the disruptors and visionaries of the gaming space; I am thrilled to be a part of it. "

Rahul Sindhwani, CEO, KONNECT added, "India is 4th largest online gaming market globally with mobile games now contributing 66% of the App Store revenue share - With a vision to take the gaming industry to next level of growth The India Gaming Conclave will offer an insightful & leading platform in the country to drive conversations between key influencers & gamers, as well as OEM's, brands and game developers & publishers. It will also focus on the innovations which will differentiate Indian gaming industry to its global peers. We are thrilled to host this power packed forum & offer a best platform in the country to the industry stakeholders."

More details of the forum here www.konnectworldwide.com/indiagaming.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor