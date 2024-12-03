3rd YathaKatha International Film & Literature Festival - Connecting Cultures, Celebrating Stories, Empowering Voices

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: The third edition of the 'YathaKatha' International Film & Literature Festival (YKIFLF) concluded with great success on December 1, 2024, in the bustling cultural hub of Mumbai. Held from November 28 to December 1, this four-day celebration of storytelling brought together global filmmakers, writers, artists, and audiences to explore the powerful intersection of film and literature.

This year's festival proudly featured Iran as its Country Showcase Partner, bringing a special focus to Iranian cinema and literature, alongside a diverse and engaging lineup of films, literary discussions, and cultural events from across the globe. In attendance for the special Iranian film screenings was Mohammad Reza Fazel, Director of the Iran Culture House in Mumbai, who shared his thoughts on the importance of such platforms for promoting cultural exchange and understanding between nations.

On the other hand, the festival also honoured Israeli cinema, screening a selection of films that offered insights into Israeli culture, history, and identity. The Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani was present at the festival and extended his best wishes and support to the Israeli filmmakers and festival team. He highlighted the importance of creative collaborations and international exchanges in strengthening cultural ties between Israel and India.

Under the theme "KNOWLEDGE NETWORK," the festival presented a compelling array of films and literary discussions, highlighting diverse cultures, thought-provoking narratives, and innovative storytelling techniques. The four days event, which took place at L.S Raheja college of arts & commerce, Mumbai, offered a unique platform for both emerging and established filmmakers and authors to showcase their work.

The festival attracted over 179 entries from more than 20 countries, including Iran, Israel, Ukraine, Italy, Japan etc with a selection of films from genres such as drama, documentary, and experimental cinema. Similarly, under various literature categories. The festival received some of the amazing literature across the country with a variety of fiction, non-fiction, suspense, regional stories.

This year's festival brought together filmmakers, authors, and audiences from around the world to celebrate the art of storytelling, with a special focus on diversity, global narratives, and the intersection of film, literature, and new media platforms. The festival emphasized themes such as LGBTQ+ representation, cross-cultural dialogues, and the power of storytelling in the era of OTT streaming platforms.

"Yathakatha has always been about creating a space where diverse voices and perspectives can come together," said Charu Sharma, Festival Founder.

As the curtains closed on the 3rd edition of the YathaKatha International Film & Literature Festival reaffirmed its position as a key player in the global cultural scene. Organizers are already looking ahead to future editions, with plans to expand the festival's reach, incorporating more regional and global themes and international collaborations.

