3SC's Recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Analytics and Decision Intelligence Platforms in Supply Chain for Its SCAI Platform

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 7: 3SC, a leading provider of AI-driven supply chain solutions, is delighted to announce the inclusion of Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Analytics and Decision Intelligence Platforms in Supply Chain. 3SC was recognised in this report for its Supply Chain Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) platform.

According to Gartner, "The analytics and decision intelligence (A&DI) platform market is evolving, but it remains highly fragmented. Supply chain technology leaders can use this research to navigate market conditions and build a cohesive technology roadmap to adopt supply-chain-specific A&DI platform capabilities."

The 2023 Market Guide for Analytics and Decision Intelligence Platforms in Supply Chain report's key findings:

- Functional teams are looking to speed up cross-functional decision making on the basis of more near-real-time and broader datasets, allowing them to quickly react to disruptions and thus enhance the quality of decision making.

- Organizations have the opportunity to leverage capabilities of analytics and decision intelligence by deploying those techniques within broader supply chain applications/suites or employing supply chain/industry-centric analytics and decision intelligence platforms. Leaders also recognize that leveraging analytics and decision intelligence in platforms is an enabler of a more flexible and quicker time-to-value approach to dealing with the data deluge.

- Analytics and decision intelligence platforms help achieve contextualized, connected and continuous insights by applying and providing information, resources, analytical methods/models, product expertise and service knowledge. Platforms leverage composite AI as a combination of different AI techniques rather than relying on a single one (e.g., machine learning [ML], rules or optimization).

Vying for a bigger share of the supply chain analytics and decision intelligence platform markets, vendors are repositioning their solutions to provide a broader range of capabilities. This has resulted in offering an encompassing platform in support of not only analytics, but also related decision intelligence techniques applied across supply chain functions. "We are thrilled to receive recognition as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Analytics and Decision Intelligence Platforms in Supply Chain," said Mr. Lalit Das, Founder & CEO of 3SC Solutions. "We believe that this acknowledgement validates our commitment to delivering innovative AI-driven solutions that help organizations optimize their supply chain processes and gain a competitive advantage. We will continue to invest in research and development to enhance the capabilities of our SCAI platform and provide exceptional value to our customers."

3SC's SCAI platform is an AI/ML-based intelligent supply chain planning and execution solution designed to empower enterprises with synchronous, resilient, and sustainable supply chain operations. By leveraging advanced analytics and decision intelligence, 3SC's platform enables organizations to make data-driven decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve supply chain excellence.

Gartner, Market Guide for Analytics and Decision Intelligence Platforms in Supply Chain, By Christian Titze, Noha Tohamy, David Pidsley, Leonard Ammerer, Published 26 June 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

