4-kg Uterus Removed After Eight Years of Pain: Medicover Whitefield Performs Breakthrough Dual Robotic Operation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: In a milestone achievement for women's healthcare, Medicover Hospital, Whitefield successfully treated a 45-year-old woman who had suffered silently for nearly eight years from heavy menstrual bleeding, severe anemia, and chronic abdominal pain. The patient's uterus had enlarged to the size of a six-month pregnancy, weighing 4 kilograms due to multiple fibroids and adenomyosis. She also had an umbilical hernia, adding to her prolonged discomfort.

The patient frequently spent five days every month bedridden due to excessive bleeding. After comprehensive evaluation by Dr. Sabiha Anjum Shaik, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynecology, the team planned a complex yet minimally invasive approach: a dual robotic surgery combining robotic hysterectomy and robotic hernia repair in a single sitting.

Advanced robotic technology enabled exceptional surgical precision, reduced blood loss, and a far smoother recovery than conventional methods allowing the patient to regain mobility and resume daily life more quickly.

Commenting on the case, Dr. Sabiha Anjum Shaik said: "This patient had endured years of pain and limitations, and being able to restore her quality of life is truly rewarding. Both the enlarged uterus and the hernia made this a highly complex case. Robotic surgery helped us treat both conditions safely and precisely in one procedure. We are delighted to see her recovering well and returning to a pain-free life."

Strengthening the institutional perspective, Dr. Anil Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director, Medicover Hospitals, added: "This case demonstrates what modern healthcare can achieve when clinical expertise and cutting-edge technology work together. Robotic surgery is redefining outcomes for complex gynecological and abdominal conditions, allowing patients to avoid prolonged suffering and reclaim their lives with dignity. At Medicover, we remain committed to advancing precision medicine and delivering the highest standards of care across all our centres."

The successful outcome highlights Medicover's growing leadership in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, offering hope and transformative solutions to patients living with long-ignored or misdiagnosed conditions.

Disclaimer: This press release is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before taking any decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

