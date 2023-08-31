40 entities applied for IT hardware production-linked incentive

New Delhi [India], August 31 : As many as 40 entities have applied under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishaw posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The last for entry was August 30, 2023.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware was notified on May 29, 2023, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 17 gave the approval to introduce the scheme.

The scheme is aimed at broadening and deepening the IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

As part of its Atmanirbhar and Make in India plan, the Government launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in varied sectors to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports.

In early August, India announced it will put a restriction on imports of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra-small form factor computers and servers (IT devices) from November 1. Their imports would be then allowed against a valid licence.

The government had then maintained that the country has sufficient capacity for manufacturing IT hardware devices.

Also, the government maintained that it had already announced production-linked incentives for manufacturing IT hardware in India which will ultimately result in further lowering of the prices of such hardware.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor