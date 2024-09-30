40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024: Celebrating the Leaders Shaping Our Future

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 30: World Brand Affairs is proud to present the 40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024, a celebration of the trailblazers shaping our nation's future. This year's list highlights a remarkable group of individuals who are breaking barriers and driving innovation across diverse fields, including technology, business, the arts, and social impact.

These inspiring leaders excel not only in their respective domains but also influence change and inspire others with their visionary ideas and commitment to excellence. Their achievements serve as a testament to the vibrant energy and creativity these minds bring to the forefront of India's development. This year, the list includes leaders from top organisations like Physicswallah, Kotak, Zepto, Timex Group, Westin, LTIMindtree, Spinny, Agoda and Jio, among many others.

1. Alakh Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah

2. Jai Kotak, Co-head of Kotak811

3. Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder and CEO of Zepto

4. Waseem Ismail Pangarkar, Senior Partner at MZM Legal LLP, Co-founder of MZM Analytics Pvt. Ltd and Founder of Chambers for Justice

5. Akshay Bhardwaj, Executive Chef of Atmosphere Core Hotels

6. Umang Pittie, Vice President at Raja Bahadur International Ltd

7. Janeya Mehta, Co-Founder and Head patissier of HollyBelly Food Boutique

8. Saurabh Chadha, Business Consultant & Strategic Investor

9. Amresh Pratap Yadav, General Manager - Employer Branding

10. Dr. Vignesh Devraj, Founder of Sitaram Retreats & Director of Sitaram Ayurveda

11. Anup Jhamtani, Managing Director at Jhamtani

12. Balakrishnan Swamy, Chief Technical and Executive Officer (CT&EO) at Nibe Limited

13. Mustafa Mun, Director of Hertz Chemicals Pvt Ltd

14. Vikrant Goyal, Partner of Goyal Brothers Prakashan

15. Sneha Dhobley, Founder & Director of Let's Transform Salon

16. Akkashh Chauhan, Founder & CEO of Rera Vision

17. Payal Patel, Co-Founder of Devangi Outdoor Advertising

18. Leo Peter Charles, Founder and Managing Director of Jane Aerospace Pvt Ltd

19. Deepak Nair, Head of Marketing at JP Infra

20. Jeevithapriya K, India Facility and Administration at Cdmsmith Global Services

21. Anand Sagar Sharma, Senior Manager Ecom Sales at Timex Group India Limited

22. Sukhada Gawankar, Principal Architect and Founder of Studio SGA

23. ArchiRaj Keyal, Founder of Marwar Jodhpore

24. Gaurav Kumar, Founder of Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd

25. Atul Kumar, Founder of Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd

26. Urvashi M. Dooshi, Founder of Nextnex Intellect Expert Solutions

27. Himanshi Lilhori, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Minskinn Skincare

28. Soumyasis Nath, Founder of Webart Technology Pvt Ltd

29. Eppile Balaji Subudhi, Founder and Managing Director of Speaking Tea Pvt Ltd

30. Guda Ramachandra Kaladhara Sarma, Director of Global Enterprise Gen AI & Head of AI Core CoE at LTIMindtree

31. Krishan Rathi, Senior Country Director at Agoda

32. Ankit Sharma, General Manager of Projects & Expansions at Spinny

33. Prerna Daga, Multi Property Director of Marketing & Communications, The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa

34. Aditya PS, Founder & CEO of Terraeagle Technologies

35. Kartik Dhokaai, Vice President (Delivery) of OneClick IT Consultancy Pvt Ltd

36. Mahendra Soni, CFO of Kay Bee Exports Group

37. Haresh Ambaliya, General Manager at Jio Platforms Ltd

38. Viraj Pisolkar, Brand Director ET. ACETECH & REFLECT Asian Business Exhibition & Conferences Pvt. Ltd.

39. Sonia Bharaj, Legal Counsel, Square Serviced Apartment

40. Ankur Pal, Chief Data Scientist of Aplazo

These leaders exemplify persistence, innovation, and a dedication to excellence that distinguishes them in their fields. Their journeys highlight the limitless opportunities present in India and inspire future leaders throughout the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor