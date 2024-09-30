40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024: Celebrating the Leaders Shaping Our Future
New Delhi [India], September 30: World Brand Affairs is proud to present the 40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024, a celebration of the trailblazers shaping our nation's future. This year's list highlights a remarkable group of individuals who are breaking barriers and driving innovation across diverse fields, including technology, business, the arts, and social impact.
These inspiring leaders excel not only in their respective domains but also influence change and inspire others with their visionary ideas and commitment to excellence. Their achievements serve as a testament to the vibrant energy and creativity these minds bring to the forefront of India's development. This year, the list includes leaders from top organisations like Physicswallah, Kotak, Zepto, Timex Group, Westin, LTIMindtree, Spinny, Agoda and Jio, among many others.
1. Alakh Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah
2. Jai Kotak, Co-head of Kotak811
3. Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder and CEO of Zepto
4. Waseem Ismail Pangarkar, Senior Partner at MZM Legal LLP, Co-founder of MZM Analytics Pvt. Ltd and Founder of Chambers for Justice
5. Akshay Bhardwaj, Executive Chef of Atmosphere Core Hotels
6. Umang Pittie, Vice President at Raja Bahadur International Ltd
7. Janeya Mehta, Co-Founder and Head patissier of HollyBelly Food Boutique
8. Saurabh Chadha, Business Consultant & Strategic Investor
9. Amresh Pratap Yadav, General Manager - Employer Branding
10. Dr. Vignesh Devraj, Founder of Sitaram Retreats & Director of Sitaram Ayurveda
11. Anup Jhamtani, Managing Director at Jhamtani
12. Balakrishnan Swamy, Chief Technical and Executive Officer (CT&EO) at Nibe Limited
13. Mustafa Mun, Director of Hertz Chemicals Pvt Ltd
14. Vikrant Goyal, Partner of Goyal Brothers Prakashan
15. Sneha Dhobley, Founder & Director of Let's Transform Salon
16. Akkashh Chauhan, Founder & CEO of Rera Vision
17. Payal Patel, Co-Founder of Devangi Outdoor Advertising
18. Leo Peter Charles, Founder and Managing Director of Jane Aerospace Pvt Ltd
19. Deepak Nair, Head of Marketing at JP Infra
20. Jeevithapriya K, India Facility and Administration at Cdmsmith Global Services
21. Anand Sagar Sharma, Senior Manager Ecom Sales at Timex Group India Limited
22. Sukhada Gawankar, Principal Architect and Founder of Studio SGA
23. ArchiRaj Keyal, Founder of Marwar Jodhpore
24. Gaurav Kumar, Founder of Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd
25. Atul Kumar, Founder of Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd
26. Urvashi M. Dooshi, Founder of Nextnex Intellect Expert Solutions
27. Himanshi Lilhori, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Minskinn Skincare
28. Soumyasis Nath, Founder of Webart Technology Pvt Ltd
29. Eppile Balaji Subudhi, Founder and Managing Director of Speaking Tea Pvt Ltd
30. Guda Ramachandra Kaladhara Sarma, Director of Global Enterprise Gen AI & Head of AI Core CoE at LTIMindtree
31. Krishan Rathi, Senior Country Director at Agoda
32. Ankit Sharma, General Manager of Projects & Expansions at Spinny
33. Prerna Daga, Multi Property Director of Marketing & Communications, The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa
34. Aditya PS, Founder & CEO of Terraeagle Technologies
35. Kartik Dhokaai, Vice President (Delivery) of OneClick IT Consultancy Pvt Ltd
36. Mahendra Soni, CFO of Kay Bee Exports Group
37. Haresh Ambaliya, General Manager at Jio Platforms Ltd
38. Viraj Pisolkar, Brand Director ET. ACETECH & REFLECT Asian Business Exhibition & Conferences Pvt. Ltd.
39. Sonia Bharaj, Legal Counsel, Square Serviced Apartment
40. Ankur Pal, Chief Data Scientist of Aplazo
These leaders exemplify persistence, innovation, and a dedication to excellence that distinguishes them in their fields. Their journeys highlight the limitless opportunities present in India and inspire future leaders throughout the country.
