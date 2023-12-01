400 New CFA Charterholders To Be Felicitated

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 1: CFA Society India and CFA Institute India (CFAI) will be hosting the CFA Charter & CIPM Award Ceremony 2023 in 9 different cities of India. The series of award ceremonies will felicitate 400 new CFA charterholders who have proven themselves by passing one of the most rigorous exams in the financial industry, gaining significant work experience, and adhering to a strict ethical code.

The award ceremony will be held in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad from 24 November 2023 to 30 December 2023. On this occasion, mini charters will be presented to the charterholders who got their charter application activated this year and have taken the CFA Society India Membership.

The membership offers many benefits such as exclusive access to the 150+ CFA Society India hosted events. These events are a great opportunity to network with top minds in the investment industry through volunteering, event participation, peer-to-peer roundtables, research, discussions, and thought leadership groups. Members also get easy access to exclusive members-only videos, blog content, and mobile app. They also get access to a specialized job portal featuring posts that exclusively hire CFA professionals.

Global membership benefits include getting access to exclusive career services and content like newsletters, videos, Refresher Readings, etc. Global Investment Performance Standards and Professional Conduct Program are programs being offered by CFA Institute that members can hugely benefit from. CFA Society India has over 2,400 members across India.

For more information, please visit the CFA Society India's website.

CFA Society India is registered as Indian Association of Investment Professionals under Section 8 of the 2013 Companies Act. With more than 2,400 members spread all across India, it is one of the premier societies belonging to CFA Institute. The membership base consists of portfolio managers, investment consultants, and other financial experts. As one of the 160 CFA Institute member societies of the CFA Institute, CFA Society India links its regional members to a globally interconnected network of investment professionals. For more information, visit www.cfasocietyindia.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFASocietyIndia

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economics grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

