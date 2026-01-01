43 of 53 power projects reviewed by PM Pragati commissioned

New Delhi [India], January 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed 53 power projects valued at Rs 4.12 lakh crore under the PRAGATI system, resulting in the commissioning of 43 previously delayed projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore, Power Ministry officials said on Thursday.

PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), the government's flagship platform for fast-tracking projects, schemes, and grievance redressal, was launched by Prime Minister Modi on March 25, 2015, shortly after his government assumed office.

According to ministry officials, the 53 reviewed projects comprise 27 transmission projects, 14 thermal power plants, nine hydroelectric projects, and three coal mine developments.

While 43 delayed projects have been successfully commissioned, the remaining 10 are at different stages of implementation

Under the multi-layered PRAGATI ecosystem, a total of 237 power projects worth Rs 10.53 lakh crore have been reviewed at various levels and subsequently commissioned.

Among the major projects reviewed and fast-tracked under PRAGATI are the Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project in Madhya Pradesh, LARA Super Thermal Power Project (Stage-I) in Chhattisgarh, Parvati-II Hydroelectric Project in Himachal Pradesh, Pare and Kameng hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Tehri Pumped Storage Project in Uttarakhand, and the Khetri-Narela transmission project.

The PRAGATI-led monitoring has significantly minimized inter-departmental delays and improved the execution of power projects.

Officials noted that the platform has established itself as a model of proactive governance, bridging the gap between policy formulation and field-level execution while ensuring large-scale infrastructure and public sector projects are completed in a time-bound, transparent, and accountable manner.

The intervention has resulted in enhanced power availability, improved grid reliability, and better utilization of national investments, as many stalled power generation and transmission projects have achieved commissioning following PRAGATI's review.

The Prime Minister chairs PRAGATI review meetings with Chief Secretaries of states and Secretaries of central ministries and departments to address issues in specific projects and schemes. This model has substantially improved inter-ministerial coordination and reduced procedural bottlenecks that traditionally delayed large public projects.

To date, 50 such review meetings have been held under PRAGATI, with a total of 382 infrastructure projects across various ministries and departments reviewed by the Prime Minister. The system has accelerated the implementation of both projects and major welfare programmes nationwide.

