45 Dutch companies signed up for Vibrant Gujarat: envoy Marisa Gerards

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : As many as 45 Dutch companies have signed up for the Vibrant Gujarat, with many of them having already invested in the western state.

"We have 45 companies which signed up for Vibrant Gujarat. These are companies that are already investing a lot in Gujarat, that are doing a lot of business already but also companies that are rather new. I think they are looking to strengthen their relations with India, they want to invest more," said Ambassador of Netherlands to India Marisa Gerards, a day before the official inauguration of the three-day summit.

"There will be a lot of business-to-business contacts..."

Finding a common thread between Gujarat and the Netherlands, she said, "What I find interesting is that Gujarat is sometimes called the gateway to India and I think the Netherlands is sometimes called the gateway to Europe."

Asked which sectors the Dutch companies, she asserted ports and logistics are strong sectors, besides agriculture, hydrogen-based energy, and semiconductors which India has an interest in.

Netherlands-based companies are likely to sign potential investment agreements to the tune of 3.6 billion Euros at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will officially kick off on Wednesday, Amlan Bora, Chief Representative for India cum Trade and Investment Commissioner, Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), told reporters yesterday.

NBSO is participating in the Vibrant Gujarat summit for the fourth time, and this time the delegation will be led by Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards.

During the press conference, Netherlands Business Support Office representative Bora also announced it is looking to open more offices in India. Currently, it has two offices - Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

A Dutch pavilion is being set up at the Vibrant Gujarat venue, with 11 companies participating in it.

Meanwhile, coming to the much-awaited Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a large trade show earlier today.

A release from the Gujarat government said more than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries across the world will participate in the trade show. The release added that about 100 countries are participating as visiting trade shows, while 33 countries are participating as partners.

The trade show will have 13 halls based on various themes, including 'Make in Gujarat', and 'Self-reliant India'.

The trade show will be open to business visitors on January 10-11 and to the public on January 12-13.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit.

