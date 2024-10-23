48MP Fusion camera on iPhone 16 series lauded for low-light Diwali snaps

New Delhi, Oct 23 Indian photographers on Wednesday said that to make this Diwali the most unforgettable bash of the year, it is time to put together some iPhone 16 camera tips to get that one-in-a-million snap.

Photographer and director Joshua Karthik said Diwali can be the most dynamic time of the year, where one moment feels unlike the other, so much so that it becomes impossible for a single camera lens to do justice to the entire tableau.

That is where iPhone 16 comes in with its 48MP Fusion, Telephoto and Ultra Wide cameras that equal having four lenses in your pocket at once.

“Go ultra-wide with your photos and videos. iPhone 16 Pro and Max shoot have four times the resolution this year, and the new 48MP sensor makes for fantastic images,” Karthik suggested.

Group photos of family and friends are significantly better this year, and close up macro-shots of lights and elements shine as well. Just tap the 0.5 icon in the camera app, and make some ultra wide magic, he added.

iPhone 16 (and Pro and Max) comes with the all new Camera Control. If you see something you want to shoot, and want lightning fast access to your camera, double tap Camera Control and you’ll be shooting a photo or recording video in no time.

“What’s more, if you master the menu system, you’ll take more pro photos faster and with more control,” said Karthik.

According to Gursimran Basra, a famous travel photographer, the new functionality of 48MP Fusion camera enables more details to be captured into a photograph. “One can capture details of lamps in low light and beautiful portraits of loved ones with the natural light of lamps. Final results will be breathtaking,” Basra said.

To gain further mastery, tap the icon for Styles and create your own mood for your photos. Dial in tone+colour+palette+intensity as you like it, and all your Diwali photos this year will have consistency and depth.

This year, the Pro iPhones have 120fps recording in 4K. What this means is that you can shoot motion in high speed and slow it down for a dramatic and pleasing effect. Try it when shooting flame, kids running around, and motion of any sort, said photographers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor