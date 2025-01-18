5 Best CUET Coaching Institutes in India- Rank Wise

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 18: CUET, is one of the competitive and popular exams launched recently in India. We are enlisting the 5 best CUET coaching in India. So, students can check these institutes as their requirements to select one for coaching.

5 Best CUET Coaching in India (Rank-Wise List)

Rank 1 - UniMonks CUET (Delhi) (CUET coaching in India)

UniMonks is an Ed. Tech initiative by Ph.D. alumni of JNU, DU, and IIT (Delhi). UniMonks specializes in CUET and other entrance preparation and allows students to learn under the guidance of our experienced faculty. Our ed-tech initiative was founded with a singular vision in mind.

Why Choose

UniMonks is distinct because of its academic team, Dr. Arvind co-founder of UniMonks is an M.Phil, Ph.D. (CSRD, JNU), and He is a DAAD fellow of UoC, Germany.

Study Material: Crafted by a team of core academic faculty, cognitive psychologists.

Courses Offered

*Courses Offered: CUET

*Fees: Rs. 20,000 to 1,50,000

*Contact Details

*Address: 2nd Floor Chabara Complex, Opp. Old Canara Bank, Munirka, New Delhi

*Contact Number: 9910614532

*Website: www.unimonks.com

Rank 2 - Knowledge Nation (Delhi) (Best CUET Coaching in India)

It is considered as the best CUET PG Law Coaching Institute and it's been rank 1 in Law Domain. They have excellent faculty from renowned colleges like IIT and IIM. They are one of the best CUET coaching institutes in India with more than 387 students scoring 100%tile.

*Courses Offered: CLAT, CUET PG LAW, JUDICIARY

*Why Choose This Institute: best CUET Coaching in India.

*Founding Year: 2008

*Owner / Director: Mr. Rahul & Mr. Ashish

*Previous Year Results: 387 got 100%ile in CUET

*Fees: Rs 44,950 to Rs 99000

*Batch Size: 30 - 35

*Study Material: Yes (Best CUET Exam Based Study Material)

*Teachers: Rahul Sir, Ashish Sir, Manikuntala Mam, Deepak Sir, Vikas Sir, Apala Mam, Vedika Mam, Ruchika Mam

*Additional Features: Personal Mentoring, Infrastructure, and Guidance

*Hostel / Mess: Yes

*Ratings: 4.9/5

*Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday 10 am-7 pm

*Address: 47/1 , Kalu Sarai, New Delhi 110016 & M26 (Sector 14 Gurgaon)

*Contact: 9999882757 , 9999882858

*Website: https://www.knowledgenation.co.in/

Rank 3 - EduSure School CUET (Kolkata)

EduSure School in Kolkata is one of the top CUET coaching institutes in India. They offer online and offline courses for various exams such as GATE, JNU, CUET, and more. In their CUET coaching course, they offer 5 weekly live classes, and video lectures for the Indian economy. Also, they provide exclusive mock tests for the preparation of CUET.

*Courses Offered: High Selection Rate in CUET Exam

*Why Choose: PDF notes, 24x7 student portal, 5 Lives,

*Founding Year: 2010

*Fees: INR 74,999

*Batch Size: 25-30

*Ratings Out: 4.9/5

*Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday (9 am-7 pm)

*Address: 32/1, Girish Ave, Bidhan Sarani, Baghbazar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700003

*Contact: +91 8100824600,

*Website: https://edusure.in/

RANK 4 - Edupower Academy (Bhopal)

Started a few years ago, the coaching institute has gained popularity among students due to its results and affordable courses. They achieved many 100%tile scores in recent years. Edupower has renowned faculty offering an in-depth understanding of concepts to learn.

*Courses Offered: CUET

*Why Choose This Institute: Individual attention, best results in CUET Entrance

*Founding Year: 2021

*Owner / Director: Saarth Marwaha

*Previous Year Results: Selection Rate is 25%

*Fees: Rs 79,999

*Batch Size: 25-30

*Study Material: Yes

*Ratings: 4.7/5

*Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday (11 am-7 pm)

*Address: 173, 2nd floor, above asian paints, zone- 2, Bhopal, 462011

* Contact: 099268 03758

*Website: https://www.edupoweracademy.in/

RANK 5 - Prime AP (Jaipur)

The Prime AP is another one of the top CUET coaching institutes in India to start preparing for the exam. Students can check various programs offered for preparation for entrance exams at affordable cost.

*Courses Offered: CUET

*Why Choose This Institute: Monday to Sunday 7 am to 9pm

*Founding Year: 2010

*Owner / Director: Aniket Bhardwaj

* Fees: 80,000 INR

*Batch Size: 25-30

*Study Material: Yes

*Ratings: 4.8/5

*Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday 7 am to 9 pm

*Address: 304, Golden Leaf, Tonk Rd, Jawahar Nagar, Bajaj Nagar, Jaipur

*Contact: +91-8708059948

*Website: https://www.primeapeducate.com/

Conclusion on 5 Best CUET Coaching Institutes in India

These are the top 5 CUET coaching institutes in India for students to check to prepare for the exam. These institutes have all the facilities, study resources, quality infrastructure, and faculty to provide training. List is compiled by Best Coaching Portal. All the Best

