5 Mutual Funds That Can Double Your Money Faster Than You Think

Mutual funds have gained significant popularity in recent years, and you might have come across the phrase "Mutual Fund Sahi Hai." These investment vehicles are considered less risky than direct stock market investments, making them an attractive option for many individuals seeking good returns with lower risk because of diversification.

Notably, equity mutual funds have delivered exceptional returns. Market experts suggest that an average annual return of 15% over ten consecutive years can effectively double your investment. If you're considering investing in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), here are five of the best funds to consider:

1. Large Cap Funds

Large cap funds invest primarily in stocks of top 100 companies with large market capitalizations. Over the past five years, these funds have provided an average return of 19%. This performance suggests that the investment could potentially double in the next five years.

2. Multi Cap Mutual Funds

Multi cap mutual funds diversify investments across companies of varying sizes, including large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. They adapt their portfolios according to market capitalization changes, which has made them increasingly popular. These funds have delivered an impressive average return of 25%.

3. Flexi Cap Funds

Flexi cap funds invest in various sectors and can adjust their stock allocations and market cap allocation flexibly, helping to mitigate risks associated with market volatility. These funds have shown a compound return of 21% over the past five years.

4. A contra fund

It takes a contrarian approach to investing, positioning itself in opposition to prevailing market trends. These funds focus on acquiring stocks that are currently out of favor or undervalued, rather than chasing after high-flying, popular stocks that are performing well.This contrarian strategy can yield high returns, although it carries more risk. Contra funds have performed exceptionally well, delivering returns of 27% over the last five years.

5. Multi Asset Allocation Funds

These funds fall under the hybrid category and require a minimum of 10% investment in at least three different asset classes, such as equities, debt, gold, or real estate. They are considered to carry less risk compared to most equity and hybrid equity funds. Over the past five years, these funds have provided an average return of 19.2%.

Disclaimer

The information provided here is for informational purposes only. Investments in mutual funds are subject to market risks, and it's essential to consult a financial expert before making any investment decisions.