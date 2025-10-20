5 Reasons to Buy a Smart TV During the Diwali Sale with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 20: Diwali is the season of lights, celebrations, and home upgrades. What better way to enhance your festive celebrations than with a brand-new Smart TV? From family movie nights to streaming your favourite shows, a premium television can transform your home entertainment experience.

This Diwali, Bajaj Finserv is making it easier than ever to own the latest Smart TVs with flexible Easy EMI options, zero-down payment on select models, exclusive festive offers, and brand-specific deals. Here are five reasons why now is the perfect time to upgrade your TV.

Reason 1 - Upgrade your home entertainment this Diwali

Make your living room the ultimate entertainment hub this festive season:

* Immersive visuals: Enjoy 4K, OLED, and QLED displays for sharp, vibrant colours.

* Seamless streaming: Access popular apps and movies without interruptions.

* Family-friendly experience: Perfect for movie nights, sports, and binge-watching series.

* Affordable access: With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI and Blockbuster EMI Days, get premium TVs without waiting months to save.

Reason 2 - Smart TVs offer the latest technology

Choose a Smart TV that simplifies and enhances daily life:

* Advanced picture quality: AI-driven optimisation ensures stunning clarity.

* Immersive audio: Dolby Atmos and high-fidelity sound for cinematic experiences.

* Smart control: Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free convenience.

* Work and play: Ideal for streaming, video calls, and productivity apps.

* Easy financing: Purchase high-end tech with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Consumer Durables Loan up to Rs. 5 lakh.

Reason 3 - Exclusive Diwali deals make TVs more affordable

Take advantage of festive offers to maximize savings:

* Brand discounts: Exclusive Haier and Sony TV Diwali offers with Rs. 0 down payment.

* Flexible EMIs: Haier - EMIs starting Rs. 875*, Sony - EMIs starting Rs. 720*.

* Limited-time deals: Combine these offers with Bajaj Finserv Blockbuster EMI Days for extra cashbacks and partner deals.

* Smart savings: Use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator to see total discounts and EMI benefits in one place.

Reason 4 - Flexible payment options with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

Simplify your purchase with options that fit your budget:

* Zero down payment: Available on select TV models.

* Flexible tenure: Repay over 3-60 months with manageable EMIs.

* Quick approval: Minimal documentation and instant sanctioning for eligible customers.

* Widespread availability: Shop at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

* Peace of mind: Bring home your dream TV today and pay over time without financial stress.

Reason 5 - Perfect timing for a festive upgrade

Diwali is ideal for a home entertainment refresh:

* Celebrate in style: Enhance family gatherings and festive moods with premium TVs.

* Gift joyfully: Make your home a hub of entertainment for loved ones.

* Smart living: Enjoy features like streaming, smart home integration, and multi-device connectivity.

* Maximise savings: Take advantage of the ongoing offers, and with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator combine offers to get the best deal on your purchase.

How to buy a smart TV on Easy EMIs

Buying a new smart TV from Bajaj Finserv partner stores is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps:

* Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

* Select your preferred smart TV model.

* Check your eligibility for Easy EMIs at the counter. You can also check your eligibility for a pre-approved loan online within minutesso you know exactly what you can get, before you even step into the stor

* Choose your repayment tenure.

