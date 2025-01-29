5 Reasons to Consider Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund for your Portfolio in 2025

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: The new year is a time for new beginnings - and that can hold true for your investment portfolio too. With markets becoming increasingly dynamic, selecting a fund that adjusts to a rapidly evolving market can be beneficial. Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund stands out as a versatile option designed to adapt to changing market conditions while leveraging emerging trends. Here's are some factors that can make it an appealing investment avenue:

1. A balanced approach to long-term growth potential

Flexi cap funds seek to balance long-term growth potential with risk mitigation by investing across large cap, mid cap, and small cap companies. They are dynamically managed, which means that fund managers can flexibly adjust the portfolio allocation between the three market segments in response to market movements. This gives flexi cap funds the chance to tap into growth opportunities across the market.

For example, during periods of volatility, the fund may increase its allocation to well-established large cap companies to mitigate downside risk. In bullish markets, it may move towards mid cap and small cap companies to capture better growth potential. This balance can help your portfolio weather market ups and downs.

2. Taps into emerging Megatrends

A standout feature of the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund is its Megatrends approach. Megatrends refer to major shifts that have the potential to shape industries and economies across the globe for years to come. This can include changing demographics, regulatory trends, technological forces and the growing shift towards sustainability. The Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund with its strategy focuses on identifying such emerging trends and invest in opportunities that are positioned to benefit from these themes. This can make your portfolio future-ready. Moreover, by identifying these trends early, the fund seeks to get an early-mover advantage on this potential growth.

3. Active and dynamic management

The success of a mutual fund often lies in the expertise of its fund managers. The managers of the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund follow a research-driven approach, analysing market movements and company fundamentals. Their strategy involves:

* Identifying undervalued stocks for high returns

* Diversifying across sectors to reduce risk

* Balancing the portfolio based on current market conditions

Additionally, Bajaj Finserv AMC follows its in-house InQuBe investment philosophy - which combines the Information, Quantitative and Behavioural edges. This philosophy seeks to outperform the market in the long term through superior information gathering and processing. Additionally, fund managers leverage insights from behavioural finance to identify investing biases and market reactions to potentially stay a step ahead of the curve.

4. Helps build a diversified portfolio

Diversification is a cornerstone of investing. Flexi cap funds spread investments across different company sizes, industries, and sectors, mitigating risks tied to a single market segment. For example, the fund might invest in:

* Large-cap companies for relatively stable returns

* Mid-cap companies for higher growth potential

* Small-cap companies for aggressive growth potential with higher risk

This diversification gives flexi cap funds higher return potential than pure large cap schemes and better risk mitigation than mid cap and small cap funds. It reduces the overall risk of your portfolio while optimizing your returns, making the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund a suitable choice for 2025.

5. Designed for both SIP and lumpsum investments

Whether you want to invest through disciplined instalments over time through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) or prefer to invest a large sum at once, the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund is suitable for both approaches. This makes it accessible to investors of various investment styles and financial capacities. SIP and lumpsum options start at Rs. 500.

If you choose a lumpsum investment approach, you can take advantage of tools like the mutual fund lumpsum calculator to estimate your potential returns and plan effectively.

Conclusion

The Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund combines flexibility, innovation, expert management, and diversification. Its Megatrends approach allows you to ride the wave of emerging opportunities, while its risk-balanced structure ensures that your investment stays relatively resilient during volatile markets.

So, if you're thinking about potentially growing wealth in 2025, the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund could be a suitable addition to your portfolio.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This document should not be treated as endorsement of the views/opinions or as investment advice. This document should not be construed as a research report or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This document is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a promise on minimum returns or safeguard of capital. This document alone is not sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy. The recipient should note and understand that the information provided above may not contain all the material aspects relevant for making an investment decision. Investors are advised to consult their own investment advisor before making any investment decision in light of their risk appetite, investment goals and horizon. This information is subject to change without any prior notice.

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

An open ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks.

