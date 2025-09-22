5 Restaurants Offering Authentic Navratri Delicacies in Delhi NCR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: Celebrate the spirit of Navratri with a handpicked selection of restaurants across Delhi NCR, serving sattvic delicacies, festive thalis, and innovative a la carte specials to make your fasting days truly flavourful.

1. Gulati Restaurant (Pandara Road & Gurugram)

Fasting, Feasting This Navratri

This Navratri season, celebrate the perfect blend of tradition, taste, and purity at Gulati Restaurant a name synonymous with authentic North Indian, Mughlai, Hyderabadi, and Tandoori cuisine since 1959. With its iconic locations at Pandara Road and Mega Mall, Gurugram, Gulati has earned a place among the top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

Adding to its legacy, Gulati recently introduced a brand-new Private Dining Room (PDR) at its Mega Mall outlet, designed to host up to 40 guests for intimate celebrations and private parties the perfect setting for a festive gathering.

Known as the pioneer of the Navratri food fiesta in Delhi over three decades ago, Gulati continues its much-awaited Navratri Food Festival this year from September 22 to October 1. Staying true to the spirit of the festival, the restaurant takes special care to serve pure, sattvic, and flavourful food prepared without onion and garlic.

The specially curated Navratri menu features over 40 fasting delicacies, including the signature Navratra Khas Thali, Navratri Khas Platter, Sabudana Bhelpuri, Shakarkandi Galouti, Sabudana Tikki, Kuttu ke Pakode, Chaat Platter, Paneer Makhani, Malai Kofta Punjabi, Pudina Paneer, and indulgent desserts such as Sanwak Kheer, Vrat ki Kulfi, and Badam Thandai all crafted with devotion and culinary expertise.

Regular a la carte dishes are also available, made without onion and garlic. Non-vegetarian dishes are strictly kept off the menu during this period. In fact, a day prior to the festival, Gulati ensures a complete kitchen cleanse utensils, cookware, and workspaces are meticulously prepared to maintain the highest level of purity.

This annual celebration is a delight for food lovers across Delhi NCR, whether dining in at the iconic outlets or ordering in. Gulati also offers delivery across Delhi NCR via their website: www.gulatirestaurant.co

Insta link - https://www.instagram.com/gulati_restaurant/

Contact Pandara Road - 01123388836/39/ 01147633344

Contact Gurgaon - 01244154812/ 9311614542

2. Kiara Soul Kitchen (GK2 & Ashok Vihar)

Soulful Vegetarian Fine Dining for Navratri

As the festive aura of Navratri envelops Delhi, there's no better way to honour its elegance than with a thoughtfully curated menu that unites tradition with culinary finesse. With two vibrant locationsone nestled in the heart of Greater Kailash 2 and the other in Ashok Vihar, New DelhiKiara Soul Kitchen - a vegetarian fine dining restaurant is the ideal destination for those seeking a Navratri experience that feels both sacred and sumptuous. Known for its genre-spanning menu embracing North Indian, health-forward, vegan, and gluten-friendly options, Kiara Soul Kitchen is already celebrated for its elegant decor, refined ambience, glowing lights, and "worth-the-price" dining atmosphere. For Navratri, the restaurant elevates this experience with its specially designed Navratri Menua feast for the senses that respects tradition while delighting the palate. Imagine beautifully presented tacos made with water chestnut flour and stuffed with cottage cheese and tomato salsa, or their signature fresh green curry with samak fried rice. To end on a sweet note, indulge in a decadent crème brulee or a traditional sabudana kheerperfect for those who prefer classic comfort. Whether you are observing Navratri for spiritual reasons or simply seeking a wholesome gastronomic journey, the Navratri Menu at Kiara Soul Kitchen delivers with grace. Kiara Soul Kitchen remains open throughout Navratri from midday till late eveningideal for lunch, an early dinner, or a festive gathering.

Book your table, bring your loved ones, and celebrate Navratri in stylewhere every morsel feels like a blessing, every flavour evokes devotion, and every moment resonates with soulful joy.

https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/drestpage?res_id=18665760

https://www.swiggy.com/menu/78627?source=sharing

Contact GK-2 - 8587904000

Contact Ashok Vihar Phase 2 - 8587902000

3. Punjab Grill (Multiple Locations)

Navratri Elegance at Punjab Grill: Where Tradition Meets Opulence

As the nine nights of Navratri dawn upon us, there is no better time to indulge in regality, flavour, and festive devotion. Enter Punjab Grill an epitome of North Indian luxury dining now unveiling a bespoke Navratri menu that honours sacred traditions while delivering culinary theatre.

Known for its majestic ambience, exquisite service, and bold, authentic flavours, Punjab Grill elevates the dining experience this festive season with a specially curated menu crafted without onion and garlic a perfect ode to sattvic purity, yet rich in flavour and presentation.

Picture this: a royal spread that begins with delicate fruit chaat with anari dressing khoya paneer makhana and anari shahi jeera aloo followed by khatta meetha kaddu that celebrate seasonal produce. Smooth chironji ki dal and samak rice with rajgiri puri, and refreshing dudhi halwa and kesari rasmalai complete the experience. Every dish is thoughtfully plated, every flavour carefully balanced ensuring that each bite is a tribute to tradition and indulgence.

The Navratri feast at Punjab Grill is not just a meal; it's an experience designed for those who value purity and opulence in equal measure. Whether you're observing Navratri rituals, seeking wholesome vegetarian indulgence, or simply looking to celebrate the season in style, Punjab Grill promises an unforgettable culinary journey.

Available for both lunch and dinner across outlets during the Navratri season this is your chance to gather friends, family, and colleagues and savour a festival of flavours where every plate is a promise of purity, prestige, and pure pleasure.

Instagram.com/punjabgrillofficial

https://www.punjabgrill.in

4. Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen (CP & Other Locations)

Navratri Reverence with Himalayan Flair at Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

As Navratri ushers in days of reflection, purity, and culinary simplicity, Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen offers a soulful haven for those observing the fast, without sacrificing flavor or tradition. With multiple outlets across Delhi NCR, Yeti extends a warm invitation to all devotees and food lovers to experience its specially curated Navratri Thali where every dish reflects the clean, comforting heart of Himalayan cuisine.

Renowned for its home-style Himalayan recipes - spanning Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Northeast - Yeti steps into Navratri with its signature sattvic fare that respects fasting traditions yet surprises with taste. Picture kuttu ke atte ki poori paired with delicate, spiced aloo preparations; sabudana papad lending crispness; roasted makhana for that light, airy crunch; finishing on a sweet, fragrant note with sama (barnyard millet) ki kheer. Each element speaks of restraint and richness, simplicity and indulgence.

The experience goes beyond food. The interiors evoke Himalayan warmth earthy textures, soft lighting, folk echoes such that your fast becomes more than abstinence; it becomes an experience. The Thali isn't only about obeying ritual: it's about nourishing body, spirit, and tastebuds.

Available across all Yeti outlets throughout Navratri, this Thali suits those seeking a serene lunch, a contemplative dinner, or a meaningful gathering where tradition meets taste. Whether you are fasting, seeking comfort in vegetarian fare, or drawn to Himalayan culinary stories, Yeti offers a celebration where every morsel is mindful, every plate elevated.

Join Yeti this Navratri: let purity meet palate, Himalayas meet hearth, and fasts become feasts of soul.

https://www.instagram.com/yetidining?igsh=bmx1ZGltazJ4NDNm

Contact No: 9811815452

5. Dana Choga (Multiple Locations)

A Sattvic Feast Awaits at Dana Choga: Navratri Delights Reimagined

When Navratri comes calling, it's time to honour tradition without sacrificing flavour. Enter Dana Chogaa legacy in North Indian cuisine since 1994where every dish is curated with care, authenticity, and that unmistakable warmth that turns meals into memories.

This festival season, Dana Choga presents a special Navratri Thali designed for the fasting devotee and the foodie alike. Expect a thoughtful, onion-garlic-free spread that brings freshness, purity, and a celebratory spirit to your plate. Think Sendha Namak (rock salt) elevating each bite, Singhare ki Poori offering crispy indulgence, Aloo Paneer Cutlets providing comfort, Jeera Aloo & Paneer Tamatar dancing between spice and simplicity, finishing with Kesari Coconut Laddoo for that sweet, soulful note.

What sets this experience apart is Dana Choga's commitment to excellence: sourcing premium ingredients, maintaining authenticity across its many outlets, and delivering consistent flavour, whether you dine-in or order from your home. The ambience remains invitingwarm lighting, respectful service, and a sense of celebration at every table.

Price meets value with this festive thali, making it accessible to all who wish to observe Navratri with devotion and delight. Available during the festival period across all Dana Choga outlets in Delhi NCR, this thali is ideal for family lunches, intimate dinners, or low-key get-togethers that call for something special.

Let your Navratri be more than fastingit can be flavour, festivity, and fulfillment. Dana Choga invites you to savour tradition, story, and soul in every bite.

https://www.instagram.com/danachogaofficial?igsh=YXo2bTd6am0wYzF2

Contact No: 9213777333,9213777111

