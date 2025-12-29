5 Rising Personalities Everyone Should Know in 2026

New Delhi [India], December 29: As we move into 2026, a new wave of rising personalities is quietly shaping the future across business, culture, technology, and social impact. These are individuals who combine clarity of thought with courage of action—founders building purpose-led ventures, creators influencing culture with depth rather than noise, and leaders redefining success through empathy, innovation, and long-term vision. They may not all be mainstream yet, but their ideas, values, and momentum signal where the world is headed next—and that's exactly why they're worth knowing now.

1/ Sahil Luthra, Founder & Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

VTDS a forward-leaning Indian defence manufacturing company focused on the indigenous production of small arms and ammunition. VTDS was established with a clear conviction that India must not remain dependent on foreign supply chains in matters of national security. Under Sahil's leadership, the company is building for self-reliance, strategic depth, and the future of modern warfare in India, with innovation, precision, and reliability at the core of its mission. Guided by Sahil's belief that entrepreneurship must serve a larger purpose, VTDS extends beyond manufacturing; its focus lies in building sovereign capabilities, creating national value, and contributing meaningfully to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.

2/ Aksha Khosla, Director & CEO, Khosla Tradewise Pvt Ltd

At Khosla Tradewise Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Aksha Khosla envisions building an organization that empowers clients through innovative and personalized trading solutions, enabling them to achieve their financial aspirations with confidence. He is deeply committed to cultivating a culture rooted in trust, transparency, and integrity, ensuring strong and lasting relationships with both clients and employees. Founded in 2019, Khosla Tradewise was established with the belief that stockbroking could be more ethical, client-centric, and forward-thinking. Under his leadership, the firm has positioned itself as a long-term partner in its clients' financial journeys, distinguished by exceptional service, continuous innovation, and a clear sense of purpose.

3/ Alok Kumar is the Founder and CEO of Thore Network Ltd

Alok Kumar is the Founder and CEO of Thore Network Ltd, a deep-tech company building AI-first digital infrastructure for India. With over 18 years of experience across capital markets, technology, and digital ecosystems, Alok brings a rare blend of financial discipline and engineering vision to entrepreneurship. He founded Thore Network to address a critical gap in affordable compute access, localized AI platforms, and deployment-ready solutions for startups, enterprises, and government institutions. Under his leadership, Thore Network has developed AI platforms spanning GPU compute marketplaces, road safety systems, language technologies, and cybersecurity, aligned with national initiatives such as IndiaAI and Digital India. Known for his infrastructure-led approach to AI, Alok is focused on enabling scalable, compliant, and real-world AI adoption. By 2026, he aims to position Thore Network as a foundational AI infrastructure company from India with global relevance.

4/ Puunit Dsai, Best Numerologist in India | Baby Name Expert | Business Numerology

Puunit Dsai, founder of Numeroworldf®, is a renowned numerologist known for his fresh and practical approach to numerology. He was facilitated with the Maharashtra Gaurav Award at Raj Bhavan by the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra and is also a recipient of the Indian Achievers Award. He was additionally featured in Lokmat for his numerology-based predictions on Chandrayaan-3, which received wide public attention.

Recognised as the Most Trusted Numerologist of the Modern Era, Puunit Dsai helps individuals select the right career using their date of birth, guiding students and professionals toward clarity and success. His expertise includes Business Numerology, Newborn Baby Name Numerology, and Name Numerology through advanced methods. His future-year predictions assist people in making important decisions.

5/ Jitender Chawla, CEO of SMEBIZZ

He is a seasoned expert in lead generation, branding, sales, and business growth strategies. With a passion for brand building and marketing, Jitender is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals. His core vision revolves around facilitating the growth of businesses through effective branding and marketing strategies. Jitender firmly believes in the power of brands to inspire and create a lasting impact on people’s lives. Jitender is deeply committed to helping individuals and companies establish strong brand identities, enhance PR communications, and drive brand marketing initiatives.

According to him, every individual and organization has the potential to become a powerful brand, capable of making significant changes and leaving a lasting legacy. For Jitender, branding is not just about communicating a brand’s personality but also about driving sales and fostering continuous business growth through effective marketing efforts. As a TEDx speaker, Jitender has shared his insights and expertise with a wider audience, inspiring many with his vision of business growth for entrepreneurs. SMEBIZZ, under his leadership, supports entrepreneurs, entrepreneurial forums, industrial associations, and social causes and events. His passion for entrepreneurship is evident in his core focus areas: entrepreneurship, sales,advertising, marketing,brand branding, and finance.



