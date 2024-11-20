5-Year-Old Sanjeev Krishna Sets World Record - Strolls 5 Kilometers Tugging 50 Kilograms

PNN

Manimangalam (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20: In an extraordinary demonstration of strength, determination, and resilience, five-year-old Sanjeev Krishna has set a world record in the Noble Book of World Records by walking a distance of 5 kilometers while tugging a 50-kilogram weight. The feat, which took place earlier this month on November 7, has captured national and international attention, showcasing the limitless potential of young achievers.

A Rigorous Six-Month Journey of Preparation

Sanjeev's record-breaking accomplishment was not just an overnight success but the result of six months of disciplined training under the guidance of his coach, Mr. SV Ramana. The preparation began with daily morning and evening strolls of 6 to 8 kilometers, gradually increasing the distance over three months. In the following months, the focus shifted to weight training, where Sanjeev started tugging weights, beginning with 5 kilograms and gradually building up to 50 kilograms.

Weekends were reserved for trekking at a nearby 150-foot mountain, with Sanjeev completing 7 to 8 ascents and descents per session. This combination of endurance-building and strength-focused exercises laid the foundation for Sanjeev's incredible performance.

The Record-Breaking Walk: From Manimangalam to Sriperumbudur and Back

The record-setting event began at Manimangalam Police Station, where Sanjeev started his 5-kilometer journey. He strolled along the Sriperumbudur Road for 2.5 kilometers before turning back to finish at the same police station. The busy highway was secured by local authorities to ensure a safe environment for Sanjeev's attempt.

The event was closely monitored to ensure compliance with record guidelines, and it was a meticulous process that involved balancing the weight consistently while maintaining a steady pace throughout the walk.

The Driving Force Behind the Achievement

Sanjeev's mother, Prasanna Gopalakrishnan, revealed that the idea for the event stemmed from a desire to improve her son's physical health. "Sanjeev was a poor eater, and I wanted to focus on his physical development. Sports not only help in staying fit but also teach discipline, time management, and teamwork," she explained.

Approaching Coach Ramana proved pivotal. "When we met Mr. Ramana, he introduced us to this challenge and provided the structured training that made this record possible. His support and encouragement were instrumental in helping Sanjeev achieve this incredible feat," she added.

A Proud Moment for Tamil Nadu and Sanjeev's Family

Sanjeev, a PP2 student at Budding Minds International School, Manimangalam, has not only made his parents proud but has also brought immense pride to the local community. His father, Gopalakrishnan, expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported this journey, particularly the Noble Book of World Records for recognizing Sanjeev's achievement.

"We also owe special thanks to Inspector Ashokan of T10 Manimangalam Police Station, who supported and encouraged Sanjeev from day one. His efforts in organizing security on the busy highway ensured that the event was conducted safely and smoothly," said Gopalakrishnan.

A Day to Remember: Dignitaries Present

The record-breaking event was witnessed by local dignitaries, including Inspector Ashokan, who has been a constant source of support for Sanjeev and his family. The inspector commended Sanjeev's perseverance and resilience, stating, "It's incredible to see such dedication and strength in a child so young. Sanjeev's achievement is an inspiration to us all."

The event also drew the attention of well-wishers and supporters from the local community, who turned out to cheer for Sanjeev as he completed his remarkable feat.

A Vision for the Future

Sanjeev, who enjoys walking, cycling, and trekking, dreams of continuing his outdoor adventures. "I want to go trekking every weekend and stand out from all my friends," he said confidently after the event. His daily routine already includes walking 8 kilometers with ease, showcasing his natural affinity for endurance activities.

A Milestone of Inspiration

Sanjeev Krishna's achievement adds to India's legacy of remarkable young talents and serves as a powerful reminder of the potential that lies within each individual. By pushing the boundaries of what is possible, Sanjeev has set an example for children and adults alike, proving that with discipline, guidance, and determination, no dream is too far to reach.

About the Noble Book of World Records

The Noble Book of World Records celebrates extraordinary achievements worldwide, providing a platform to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional talents and break barriers. Sanjeev's accomplishment reflects the organization's mission to inspire people of all ages to challenge their limits and strive for excellence.

Sanjeev's record-breaking journey is not just an extraordinary milestone but a story of determination, resilience, and the power of belief in oneself. His story will continue to inspire others to dream big and pursue their goals with passion and perseverance.

