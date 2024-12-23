59 pc people seek GenAI smartphones by 2025 end globally: Report

New Delhi, Dec 23 As smartphones remain integral to people’s daily lives, 59 per cent of the respondents plan to purchase a Gen AI-enabled smartphone within the next year, with the trend being strongest in the US, followed by Germany and France, a global survey showed on Monday.

GenAI was familiar to 32 per cent of the respondents in a survey conducted by Counterpoint Research across seven countries, namely USA, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Poland, and Japan.

As per the results, GenAI awareness was highest in North America (72 per cent) and lowest in Japan (7 per cent).

“GenAI has quickly gained traction due to its accessibility and versatility across personal, professional, and educational applications. Everyday tasks, such as writing assistance, document editing, and research have been made simpler, proving it is an invaluable tool for users,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint.

Writing assistance has emerged as the top use case, thanks to its widespread availability, ease of use, and verifiable outputs.

Other popular applications like image generation and voice assistants are also seeing significant adoption, Pathak noted.

While 32 per cent of the respondents are aware of Generative AI, primarily through chatbots and search engines, among the aware users, 73 per cent have used Gen AI on their smartphones, highlighting the device’s key role in boosting awareness and monetization opportunities.

About 69 per cent of users value GenAI for its time-saving capabilities and 59 per cent are open to switching to a GenAI smartphone by September 2025, with the US leading the trend, the survey showed.

Over two-thirds of the respondents are ready to pay extra for GenAI-enabled smartphones.

Mohit Agarwal, a research director at Counterpoint, said many consumers still remain unaware of the benefits of on-device GenAI.

“With only 19 per cent of users in the survey willing to pay a premium for a GenAI-enabled phone, smartphone manufacturers may need to adopt low-cost entry models and explore alternative revenue streams, such as monetising applications or offering LLM services to developers,” he mentioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor