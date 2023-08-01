5G Revolution: India launched 3 lakh sites in 10 months

New Delhi [India], August 1 : India's 5G roll-out is the fastest in the world, with over 3 lakh 5G sites installed in 714 districts of the country within 10 months of the 5G service launched on October 1 last year.

The Prime Minister launched 5G services on October 1, 2022, and within 8 months, 2,00,000 sites covering 700 districts had been installed. The 5G network is now available in all 28 states and 8 UTs. This is one of the world's fastest 5G rollouts.

"India is experiencing a Telecom Kranti under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's leadership. With one site installed every minute, the 5G rollout has been one of the fastest in the world,” said Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology.

In an event on March 22, Ashwini Vaishnaw, stated, “India’s 5G rollout is among the fastest in the world, we have 115 thousand sites radiating 5G signal. India is not emerging as an exporter of telecom equipment and technology.”

In August 2022, the government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers, instructing them to prepare for the country's 5G launch. The Department of Telecom received bids totalling Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

5G is a fifth-generation mobile network capable of transferring enormous amounts of data at high speeds.

“Digital infrastructure is capable of solving complex problems at the population scale. And through the digital India programme, PM has transformed the telecom industry, his reforms helped create a robust telecom sector”, said Ashwini Vaishnaw

“A typical permit for a telecom tower used to take 220 days a few years ago and today it takes only 7 days. India’s 5G rollout is among the fastest in the world and within a short timeframe of 6 months, we have 115 thousand sights radiating 5G signals”, said the Ministry of Railways, Communications, electronics and IT.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has very low latency, which will improve user experiences in a variety of industries. Low latency refers to the efficiency of processing a large amount of data packets with little delay.

The 5G rollout is also projected to accelerate progress in remote data monitoring in industries like mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor