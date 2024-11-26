5G subscriptions in India to reach 970 mn by 2030, monthly usage to touch 66 GB per mobile

New Delhi, Nov 26 5G subscriptions in India are projected to reach around 970 million by the end of 2030, accounting for 74 per cent of mobile subscriptions, according to a report on Tuesday.

The 5G subscription are projected to reach over 270 million by the end of this year, accounting for 23 per cent of the total mobile subscriptions in the region, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report, adding that India has the highest average monthly usage per smartphone at 32 GB, which is expected to grow to 66 GB by 2030.

According to the report, India has made large-scale mid-band deployments and is expected to reach around 95 per cent population coverage by the end of 2024.

“Accelerated consumer uptake of Gen AI will cause a steady increase of traffic in addition to the baseline increase. India already has the highest average monthly usage per smartphone at 32 GB, which is expected to grow to 66 GB by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13 per cent,” said Umang Jindal, Head of Network Solutions, Software and Performance, Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson.

Meanwhile, 67 per cent of 5G smartphone users are expected to use Gen AI apps weekly within the next five years.

One in three Gen Z smartphone users say they expect a more responsive Gen AI experience over 5G network, according to new ‘Ericsson ConsumerLab’ research.

The findings highlighted a rising demand for reliable connectivity in India, with share of users reporting high satisfaction with 5G connectivity doubling in tier 3 cities compared to last year, reflecting growing digital inclusivity.

Differentiated connectivity and consumers’ willingness to pay communications service providers (CSPs) for the guaranteed higher performance for essential apps, is the subject of the latest global report from Ericsson ConsumerLab, called ‘Elevating 5G with Differentiated Connectivity’.

One in six 5G users are willing to pay 20 per cent of their current monthly mobile spend for assured connectivity at event venues.

“Young Gen AI users are already expressing a strong demand for more responsive AI experiences on 5G networks. This signals an opportunity for communications service providers (CSPs) to meet this demand through tailored connectivity experiences,” said Jasmeet Sethi, Head of ConsumerLab, Ericsson.

