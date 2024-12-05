5th Asia Leadership Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: The 5th Asia Leadership Awards, organized by the Leadership Federation, took place at the Radisson Blu International Airport Hotel in Mumbai, India. This prestigious event recognized exceptional leaders and organizations whose innovative contributions are transforming industries and driving progress across Asia.

A Celebration of Vision and Achievement

The event hosted distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across the region, honouring their outstanding contributions to diverse fields, including technology, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

Keynote and Thought Leadership

The Awards featured a keynote address by Dr. Ajay Prabhakar, award-winning author and Senior Consultant at the United Nations, who highlighted the importance of forward-thinking leadership in today's dynamic world. Additional speakers included:

-Megha Paradkar, VP of Customer Engagement at Aavenir

- Devendrasingh Rajput, CBO at Indira IVF

- Tentu Venkataramana, CEO at JR Group of Industries

- Payal Nanjiani, CEO & Founder at The Payal Nanjiani Company

- Vaishali Wagle, Founder & CEO at Zenesse

Esteemed Jury Members

The winners were meticulously selected by an esteemed panel of jurors renowned for their expertise across diverse fields. The jury members included:

- Pavan Joshi, Vice President of Software Engineering at Fiserv

- Rajesh Kotha, Software Development Engineering Advisor at Fiserv

- Vijayshekar Duvur, Software Systems Modernization Specialist at 3i Infotech Inc.

- Navtej Paul Singh, GenAI and Senior Data Analyst Leader at AustralianSuper

- Yaseen Sahar, Assistant Vice President- SBI Funds Management Limited

- Nilesh Yadav, Senior Finance Leader, Collabera Inc.

Their collective insights ensured that only the most deserving individuals and organizations were honoured.

Winners of the 5th Asia Leadership Awards

1.AgileFever LLC - Fastest Growing EdTech Company - Asia

2.Aidosol Private Limited - Excellence in Data Solutions

3.Akhilesh Shivhare - Leadership in CX Excellence: EV & Mobility

4.Alok Aggarwal - CEO of the Year - Housing Finance Companies

5.Anushika Jain - Leadership Excellence Award

6.Arcadis - Digital Transformation Award

7.Arcadis - Engineering Excellence Award

8.Arpil Mehta - Excellence in Data Analysis and AI

9.Arun Mani - Global Laureate in HR

10.Dharmesh Doshi - Technology Innovation Leader

11.Digital Aspire Tech - Most Trusted Digital Marketing Company

12.Dr. Ajay Prabhakar - International Thought Leader

13.Dr. Haridas S Nair - Leader of the Year

14.Dr. Nirmalkumar B. Kulkarni - HR Business Leader of the Year

15.Dr. Vijaykumar Bhaskar Madne - Global Leadership in Supply Chain Management

16.Esha Nair - CHRO Leadership Excellence

17.Freyr Energy Services - Innovation in Solar Power and Clean Energy

18.Gagan Gupta - Shared Services Innovator Award

19.Girish Kousgi - Impeccable Leader Award

20.Glenn Perry - Lifetime Achievement Award

21.Gurpreet Singh - Excellence in Cloud Strategy Award

22.Harjai Computers Pvt Ltd - Best Employer Award

23.Ideassion Technology Solutions - Strategic Partner in Digital Transformation

24.Imthyaz C Sheriff - CEO of the Year

25.INOVR - Outstanding Contribution to Pharmaceutical L&D

26.Jaya Laxmi - Emerging Leader in Human Resources

27.Jumana Vadnagarwala - Female Entrepreneur of the Year

28.Kalolwala & Associates - Excellence in Industry-Specific Communications - Stakeholder Communications

29.Leads 'N Latte - Best B2B Sales and Marketing Agency

30.Lionel Paul David - CHRO of the Year

31.Macchem Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in API Manufacturing

32.Macchem Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Innovation in Product & Process Development

33.Madhu Kola - Excellence in IT Infrastructure Leadership and Innovation

34.Manikandan Ayyasamy - Leadership in Web Development and Mentorship

35.Megha Paradkar - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

36.Melange Digital - Best Use of AI in Marketing

37.Muzammil Ahmed Shaikh - Excellence in Cybersecurity Leadership

38.Nadia Hakani - Promising Leadership Facilitator

39.Naveen Bansal - Visionary Leader as Digital Marketer

40.Pallavi Sowoji - Operational Excellence

41.Pankaj Malpotra - Outstanding Project Manager

42.Pankaj Singh - COO of the Year

43.Pavani Mandiram - Global Laureate in IT

44.Piyush Khivasara - Excellence in Financial Leadership

45.PNB Housing Finance Limited - Excellence in Financial Services

46.Prashant Thakar - Innovative Leader in FinTech

47.Punit Panjwani - Digital Transformation Leader in Manufacturing

48.Quality Kiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Best Use of Customer Insight and Feedback

49.Rajesh Mhatre - The Most Dynamic IR Professional

50.Rajiv Bajaj - Transformation Leader of the Year

51.RG Hospitals - Best Urology & Minimally Invasive Surgery Hospital

52.Sandeep Reddy HR - COO of the Year 2024 - Real Estate

53.Sathbir Kaur - Global Laureate in HR

54.Savit Interactive Pvt Ltd - Best Full-Service Digital Marketing Agency

55.Shankar Gouda - Data Engineering Leader of the Year

56.Siddhesh Jaitapkar - Digital Marketing Innovator

57.Dr. Snehasish Dutta - Emerging CEO & CXO Coach

58.Talkfever Social Media Limited - Global Visionary Award for Diverse Social Media Platform

59.Tentu Venkataramana - Visionary Leader Award

60.TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited - Healthy Innovative Initiatives in Event Management by DISCOM

61.Vaishali Wagle - Best Leadership Coach

62.Vijay Bindlish - Decarbonization Pioneer Award

63.Vijay Bindlish - Sustainable Leadership in Steel Manufacturing

64.WorldRef Technologies - Most Innovative Startup Award

65.YRSK Marketing & Branding Solutions - Agency of the Year

Looking Ahead

Following the success of the 5th Asia Leadership Awards, the Leadership Federation is gearing up for the Bharat Leadership Excellence Summit & Awards, scheduled for February 1, 2025, in New Delhi.

Join Us

To learn more or participate in future events, visit The Leadership Federation's website or contact register@theleadershipfederation.com.

