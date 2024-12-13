5th ASLI Ageing Fest Showcases Innovations and Investment Opportunities in Senior Care

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 13: Bengaluru recently hosted the 5th edition of the ASLI Ageing Fest, a premier event dedicated to the rapidly expanding senior care sector in India. Organized by the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI), the festival brought together industry leaders, government representatives, investors, and businesses to explore the vast opportunities within the senior living and care landscape.

Dr. VK Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, highlighted the need for a holistic approach to senior care. He welcomed suggestions on improving the physical, digital, and financial security of seniors, emphasizing the importance of creating policies that address their evolving needs.

Speaking at the event, Nitin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha, said, "The areas of focus in the future will be on medical care management and nutrition for senior citizens. While this generation of senior citizens might not adopt AI, caregivers can increase efficiency by adopting automated tools and AI."

Highlighting financial institutions' roles, Shailesh Upadhyay, President & Head, Retail Liabilities, Retail Trade, Forex & Third Party Products, Axis Bank Ltd., said, "In the past 25 years, the concept of reverse mortgages has seen little progress. The blame is not just on senior citizens but also on banking and financial institutions. Awareness today is very low on reverse mortgages, as the country also deals with the mindset of parents wanting to leave their homes to their children. However, if everyone comes together and creates awareness, we can achieve substantial progress in the coming years."

Making a strong case for foreign companies bringing efficiencies into the Indian market, Nathaniel Farouz, MD, Senior Living Keppel Ltd., said, "earlier, we had either hyper-luxury senior living or very basic options. Newer options must bring in efficiencies, and foreign companies can help. It's about standardising processes to deliver personalised services, encouraging more people to consider senior living communities."

Outlining the challenges faced by the real estate sector, Pavitra Shankar, MD, Brigade Enterprises Ltd., shared, "For a real estate developer, it is important to understand that while the core value is the same, the business model is very different regarding senior living. Developers need a lot of financial innovation to do this at scale. In our experience, people choose our senior living projects with the trust the brand evokes in mind. While many other operators can run the place, developers are sometimes reticent to lend their name to such a project."

A standout moment of the festival was the Seniors-Only Fashion Show, where senior citizens took to the runway, showcasing their style, confidence, and individuality. The show celebrated seniors' resilience and broke stereotypes about aging, leaving attendees in awe of the participants' elegance. Supported by Primus Senior Living, the fashion show served as a powerful reminder that aging is not about slowing down, but about embracing life with dignity and self-expression.

The 5th ASLI Ageing Fest was made possible by key sponsors , including Ashiana Housing, Primus Senior Living, BridgeHealth, Jagriti Dham, Antara Senior Living, Elements Senior Living, Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd., and Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific .

As India prepares for a future with a significantly larger senior population, the 5th ASLI Ageing Fest highlighted the need for a comprehensive, inclusive ecosystem that ensures seniors can live fulfilling, empowered lives. The festival not only emphasized the importance of addressing seniors' evolving needs but also celebrated the vitality and confidence of the aging population, reinforcing that life after 60 is a time for reinvention and celebration.

