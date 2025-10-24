5th Edition of 3D GEM 2025 Showcases India’s Leadership in 3D Printing & 3D Visualisation at IISc Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24: The 5th Edition of 3D Graphy Engineering & Medical (3D GEM) 2025 concluded successfully on the 9th and 10th of October at the prestigious J. N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, bringing together India's brightest minds and innovators in 3D Printing, Additive Manufacturing, and 3D Visualisation Technologies.

The event was organised and promoted by Dr Shibu John, CEO & Founder of 3D GRAPHY LLP, with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, represented by Dr Satyam Suwas, Dean, Mechanical Sciences, serving as the Host Partner. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, participated as the Government Partner, represented by Dr Sankha Dip Das, Scientist ‘E'.

Prominent industry partners and sponsors lent their expertise and support, including:

Hexagon – Gold Sponsor Partner, represented by Mr Srivatsa, Sr. General Manager – Sales

Gold Sponsor Partner, represented by Mr Srivatsa, Sr. General Manager – Sales Orthotech India Pvt. Ltd. – Medical Device Partner, represented by Mr Sushant Banerji, Founder

Medical Device Partner, represented by Mr Sushant Banerji, Founder STPL (Sahajanand Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) – Supporting Sponsor Partner, represented by Mr Rahul Gaywala, CEO, Mr Kuntesh Radiya, General Manager and Er. Abhishek Gaywala, Application Engineering, Additive Manufacturing

Supporting Sponsor Partner, represented by Mr Rahul Gaywala, CEO, Mr Kuntesh Radiya, General Manager and Er. Abhishek Gaywala, Application Engineering, Additive Manufacturing Autodesk – Session Sponsor, represented by Mr Sreedhar & Dr Sai Geeta

Session Sponsor, represented by Mr Sreedhar & Dr Sai Geeta Exhibitors included Shree Rapid Technologies,Prevest Denpro, Adroitec Information Systems, BETiC,3D Surgical,Scire Science, Unnati 5D Manufacturing Systems, CMET Pune, and Saveer Matrix Nano, each showcasing innovative solutions transforming the landscape of 3D technologies.

Highlights of the Event

The 3D GEM Poster Presentation, now in its 5th edition, celebrated innovation and academic excellence, receiving research abstracts from leading institutes across India. Sixty top abstracts were selected for the final competition. The 3D GEM Poster Presentation Abstract Handbook 2025 was inaugurated at the event, publishing all selected abstracts and motivating the next generation of researchers in 3D Printing and 3D Visualisation.

Parallel sessions, 3D Graphy Engineering and 3D Graphy Medical, were held in two dedicated halls addressing diverse sectors:

Engineering Track: Engaged with experts from the Aeronautical Society of India, MRO Association, Space Engineers Association and Shipbuilding. Medical Track: Welcomed members from the Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, Dr Girish Rao, Secretary, AOMSI, Harish Murthy, Secretary, Karnataka Orthopaedic Association; and Dr Yatheesh G, President, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), Karnataka Chapter, focusing on medical applications of 3D technologies in surgical planning, implants, and visualisation.

A major highlight was the 3D GEM National Grand Challenge, which identified and promoted indigenous 3D technology manufacturers contributing to India's self-reliant innovation ecosystem. The event concluded with the 3D GEM Awards 2025, recognising excellence in 3D Printing and 3D Visualisation.

Dr Shibu John, CEO & Founder, 3D GRAPHY LLP, Organiser & Promoter, 3D GEM – “The 3D GEM platform has grown into India's most comprehensive convergence of 3D Printing, Additive Manufacturing, and 3D Visualisation for both the engineering and medical sectors. Our six key activities, Parallel Conferences, Exhibitions, Poster Presentations, National Grand Challenge, Design Challenge, and Awards, are structured to promote collaboration from ideation to commercialisation. The Parallel Conference 3D Graphy Engineering and 3D Graphy Medical run simultaneously, bridging the gap between doctors, researchers, and engineers. The 3D GEM Exhibition provides a platform for innovators and manufacturers to demonstrate cutting-edge 3D technologies. The 3D GEM Poster Presentation encourages research and development through abstract submissions from students and faculty, inspiring young minds to turn academic ideas into practical, market-ready solutions. The 3D GEM National Grand Challenge promotes Atmanirbhar Bharat by identifying and supporting indigenous 3D technology manufacturers. The 3D GEM Design Challenge nurtures design culture and innovative thinking among youth, while the 3D GEM Awards honour those who pioneer progress in 3D Printing and Visualisation.”

“With the success of our 5th edition at IISc Bengaluru, we are excited to announce our upcoming 6th and 7th editions at IIT Bombay on 28th & 29th May 2026 and IIT Guwahati on 8th & 9th October 2026. These editions will further our mission of making 3D GEM a true national platform where innovation, academia, and industry come together to shape the future of engineering and healthcare in India.”

Dr Sankha Dip Das, Scientist, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India. – “Additive Manufacturing is transforming India's manufacturing growth, and 3D Graphy is doing a marvellous job in bringing out policy needs from the ground. The 5th edition of the 3D GEM event conducted in IISc Bengaluru on 9th & 10th Oct was a good platform engaging the policy makers, Industry and academia for the purpose. I wish 3D graphics success in its endeavours and keep the good work for decades to come.”

Mr Sushant Banerji, Founder, Orthotech India – “The event 3DGEM has been a great platform where knowledge sharing with the 3D GEM of the industry, academia & clinicians was possible to openly discuss the new case studies used with 3D printing & 3D Visualisation. Orthotech India got a good insight into all the problem statements of the end users, the doctors, surgeons and researchers to respond to these challenges to come up with the best customised solutions for better patient outcomes. It is indeed commendable work by 3D Graphy.

This year's award winners included:

MySegmenter Technology Inc. – 3D Surgical, Scire Science, Prevest Denpro Limited, Advance Mechanical Services Pvt. Ltd., Sahajanand Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (STPL 3D), Unnati 5D Manufacturing Systems Pvt. Ltd., Onco Detect Pvt. Ltd.

About 3D GRAPHY LLP

3D Graphy LLP is a pioneering organisation promoting the convergence of engineering, medical, and manufacturing innovation through 3D technologies. The 3D GEM platform continues to serve as a national hub fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers to advance India's leadership in 3D Printing, Additive Manufacturing, and Visualisation technologies.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor