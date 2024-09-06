5th Edition Of IIIA – India International Influencer Awards 2024, Organised By Eventz Factory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 6: The 5th edition of IIIA – India International Influencer Awards 2024, a highly anticipated and grand affair, unfolded in a glittering ceremony at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The event was graced by hugely popular celebrities from the glamour industry and people from all walks of life, turning it into an extraordinary and highly anticipated event.

Over a period of time, IIIA – India International Influencer Awards has emerged as an award function to look forward to, where the outstanding achievements and immeasurable success of influencers of various kinds are celebrated in a grand style. This year, many influencers were felicitated for their unique personalities and the significant social impact they generate through their content creations, inspiring others to follow suit and making the audience feel inspired and motivated.

Honoring the best in the influencing and content creation space, a host of celebrities and dignitaries attended the glittering award function in style. The star-studded list included Warda Nadiadwala, Anu Malik, Rimi Sen, Adaa Khan, Fahad Shamji, Sikander Kher, Daniel Weber, Gaurav Chopra, Eijaz Khan, Anveshi Jain, Mukesh Rishi, Girish Wankhede (Movie Trade Analyst), Alankrita Sahai, Adnaan Shaikh Monalisa, MTV Splitsvilla winner Digvijay Rathee, Shannon K, Danish Alfaz, Jyoti Thangri, Deep Oshan, Akanksha Juneja, Adrija Roy, Aparna Dixit, Charul Malik, Vishal Kotian, Sanvikaa, Gautam Singh Vig, Shagun Pandey, Akshay Kharodia, Nasir Khan, Sherlyn Chopra, Bebika Dhurve, singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Kriti Verma, Krutika Desai, Sheena Chohan, and many more, creating a truly star-studded atmosphere.

Apart from all the celebrities attending the gala event, many celebrated business tycoons and VVIPs also made their presence felt. Respected H.E. Consulate General of Panama, Abhijit Rane (BJP State Secretary) and many more dignitaries also graced the occasion.

This year, the much-talked-about award ceremony was held at the prestigious Taj Lands' End Hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. Apart from felicitating all the deserving influencers, a panel discussion on relevant topics and contemporary subjects and a glamorous fashion show was also organised. The event was attended by many famous personalities from movies and television, artists from OTT space, and reality shows representing celebrities across the entertainment spectrum. During the felicitation function, artists obviously felt deeply honoured and acknowledged the efforts of organising such a unique award show on such a grand scale. They termed it encouraging and said it would motivate them to do more good work shortly.

Notably, the 5th edition of IIIA – India International Influencer Awards was held by Kunal Thakkar, the founder of Eventz Factory. After successfully organising the 5th edition of the award function, a beaming Kunal Thakkar said, ‘Like previous many editions, this year too Eventz Factory managed to bring who’s who of the glamour industry and other dignitaries together and honoured deserving influencers and celebrated their success with much fun fare.”

Purti Havle meticulously overlooked the event’s Public Relations from Entity One Entertainment Solutions Private Limited, who handled all the special guests and awardees effectively.

Here are all the credits mentioned for contributing to organising the IIIA- India International Influencer Awards 2024: Concept by Eventz Factory, powered by Pylon Jewellery, media partner JioNews, radio partner Big FM, supported by Sellwin Traders, ASG, Sachin Enterprises and French Essence, club partner Nashaa Club, PR Partner Entity One Entertainment Solutions Private Limited & outdoor media partner Bright.

