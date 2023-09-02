6 Points on how to increase reading habit in Teens

New Delhi (India), September 2: India tops the world in reading hours per week, but still 1 out of three teenagers might not have read a book for fun. We Indians emphasize a lot on school studies and homework, leaving very little time for teens to read some self-help or fiction books. These are underrated without us understanding the importance of fiction or self-help books. During the Coronavirus, ebook sales were on the rise because we were locked in our houses under pressure and boredom. This resulted in a rise in reading. Reading not only faces challenges from school but also gaming, social media and animation. Today, learning apps success goes to gaming and video watching on Instagram and YouTube. What we fail to realise is that fictional reading helps in developing imagination and emotional levels in teens. They try to visualise the characters and even fit themselves in it to feel the story. The learning that they carry from each story is different, and this can even improve their creativity skills. Often, reading different types of books other than school books helps in developing long-lasting reading habits, language and comprehension abilities. While teenagers these days flip websites and ads with a blink of an eye, holding physical books and reading it for fun would be an entirely different experience for them. I am suggesting 6 points to increase reading habits in Teenagers:

1. Weekend Reading: Other than allowing teens to watch their favourite season or movie on Netflix, give them a new book to read. Ask them about the characters and story. This will create interest in them to read the book and finish it so that they can share it with you.

2. Boredom Reading: When they are bored and looking for online videos or chatting on social media, encourage them to read a good story and talk about it with their friends or post videos about the same on social media to help other teens get to read.

3. Reading with friends: Time with friends should always be fun-filled, and reading should definitely be part of it. Millions of books are published every year, and picking 60 out of it won’t be that difficult.

4. Reading with family: Family is the foundation of a good future, be it kids or teenagers. Constructive activities with family members is of utmost importance. Be an example for your teen child by finding time to read with them.

5. 10 minutes reading every day: Motivate them to read any self-help or fiction books for 10 Minutes every day. This will help in building curiosity in your teen’s personality, and they will take an interest in the school curriculum, too.

6. Reading for Relaxing: When they come home exhausted and tired after a long day, sometimes give them a fiction book to read while relaxing instead of television. They will look forward to this time.

While buying a book, always read about the Author of that book and also the content. This will help in picking up the right novel or book for your growing-up teen. If you want to surprise a teenager, then gift them the recently released book “Twisted Tales” a short story collection that has Sci-fi, Mythology, Horror and Thriller stories. The stories in this book are short and engrossing. They might not be able to put it away until they finish reading it.

Order your copy today at https://amzn.eu/d/1zoDyUJ

About the Author

Dr. Manisha Kumari Deep started her career doing research in an uncharted domain and got her doctoral thesis published as a book titled ‘Organic IT Infrastructure Planning and Implementation’. She is an avid reader, writer, researcher, faculty, director and entrepreneur. Some of her popular novels are “The Trial of Hope”, “2 Moms” and “An Alien Land”. Her book “Social Media Marketing: Author’s Quandary Decoded” received a lot of attention from readers. Her recent article on “Dr. Manisha Kumari Deep Shares About Censoring Emotions and its Importance” gathered around 63 Million views and is one of the top searches in Emotional Censoring.

“Twisted Tales” is a unique collection of short stories for teens and young readers who like mystery and sci-fi. This collection has something for every popular genre reader. Twisted Tales will surprise its young readers with Sci-fi, Horror, Adventure and more short stories.

You can reach the Author on Twitter @Manisha_K_Deep

https://www.amazon.in/dp/8119512103?ref_=cm_sw_r_apan_dp_NB4E338FB6FCY57ENNFA

