600 MW Monsoon Wind achieves commercial operation, delivering clean energy across borders

Dak Cheung [Lao PDR], September 2: What began as a bold idea in 2011 is now a milestone in Asia's clean energy story. The Monsoon Wind Power Project has officially reached its COD on 22 August 2025, becoming the first cross-border renewable energy project in Asia. Today, 600 MW of clean, utility-scale power flows from the mountains of southern Lao PDR into Vietnam, strengthening regional energy security, boosting economic growth, and triggering ASEAN grid aspirations by showing what's possible when nations work together.

* 600 MW, utility-scale, onshore wind farm - largest in Southeast Asia

* First wind farm in Lao PDR and first cross-border renewable energy project in Asia

* Supplying clean electricity from Lao PDR to Vietnam's national grid

* Equivalent to the electricity use of over one million households

* Completed construction and full grid connection in just 27 months, achieving Commercial Operation Date (COD) on 22 August 2025 4 months ahead of schedule

* Developed with zero resettlement and in line with international best-practice environmental and social safeguard standards

* Investing US$1.1 million annually in community development, with early initiatives such as scholarships, mobile health checkups, and coffee livelihood programs

* Triggering ASEAN grid aspirations and advancing regional energy connectivity

Stretching across the Dak Cheung District of Sekong Province and the Sanxay District of Attapeu Province, 133 wind turbines rise from the ridgelines, turning steadily in the region's strong, reliable winds. This is the product of more than a decade of detailed wind studies. Their energy travels through four 115 kV substations, is stepped up to 500 kV at the project substation, and carried along a 27-kilometre high-voltage transmission line to the Lao-Vietnam border, where it connects to Vietnam's 500 kV transmission system. From there, the transmission line continues another 44 kilometres to EVN's Thanh My substation.

The project was initiated by Impact Electrons Siam (IES) and is developed and operated by Monsoon Wind Power Company Limited, a Lao-incorporated company. It is backed by an international consortium of shareholders: Impact Electrons Siam, the project's originator, ACEN from the Philippines, BCPG Public Company Limited and STP&I Public Company Limited from Thailand, Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan and its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond Generating Asia, Limited (DGA), and SMP Consultation Sole Company Limited from Lao PDR.

Financing has come from a group of leading regional and global lenders whose support reflects deep confidence in its technical, environmental, and economic merits. These include the Asian Development Bank (ADB, as lead arranger), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation (HKMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Kasikornbank (KBANK), and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB). The construction was led by PowerChina, with wind turbines supplied by Envision Energy.

"This is a proud and historic moment for our company, our partners, and the region," said Nat Hutanuwatr, Managing Director of the Monsoon Wind Power. "From the early days when many doubted the feasibility of a cross-border wind farm in this terrain, to overcoming technical, logistical, and financial challenges, this achievement stands as a testament to the determination, innovation, and collaboration of everyone involved, including our shareholders, lenders, advisors, contractors, technology providers, partners and the heroic Monsoon Wind team. The project not only delivers renewable energy at scale but also demonstrates how ASEAN countries can work together for a cleaner, more sustainable future. We are grateful for the trust and steady support of both the Lao and Vietnamese governments throughout this journey, and proud that the project also brings lasting benefits to local communities through our unique community development program, focusing on education, healthcare and wellbeing of the communities in which we operate."

"Good things take time," said Paradai Suebma, the Chairwoman of Monsoon Wind Power. "Monsoon Wind, 14 years in the making, is a tribute to vision, partnership and our commitment to sustainability. We recognize the foresight of IES, who originated this project, and extend our deepest appreciation to our management and team of the Monsoon Wind Power Project, whose unwavering dedication and perseverance turned vision into reality. We truly appreciate the opportunity to contribute to regional growth while shaping a model for clean energy connectivity. We also deeply value the collaboration of our partners, lenders, advisors, and contractors in making this milestone possible. And most importantly, the trust and uplifting quality of life of the communities we serve make our hearts grow and give this achievement its greater meaning."

By diversifying Laos' energy mix beyond hydropower and supplying Vietnam with clean electricity, Monsoon Wind directly supports the ASEAN Power Grid initiative, reduces reliance on fossil fuels, and advances the region's energy transition. The project is expected to offset approximately 1.3 million tonnes of CO₂ annually.

About the Monsoon Wind Power Project

The Monsoon Wind Power Project began in 2011 as an ambitious vision to harness the strong, consistent winds of southern Lao PDR and deliver clean energy across borders. Spanning roughly 68,000 hectares of mountainous terrain in the Dak Cheung District of Sekong Province and the Sanxay District of Attapeu Province, it is now Southeast Asia's largest onshore wind farm, with an installed capacity of 600 MW.

The project's 133 turbines are supported by four 115 kV substations for power collection and a 500 kV substation for stepping up voltage before transmission. From there, electricity travels along a 27-kilometre high-voltage transmission line to the Lao-Vietnam border, and then continues another 44 kilometres through EVN's 500 kV transmission system to reach the Thanh My substation. It operates under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with EVN and a 28-year Concession Agreement with the Government of Lao PDR.

Representing an investment of approximately US$950 million, Monsoon Wind is financed by a consortium of leading international and regional lenders, reflecting deep confidence in its technical, environmental, and economic merits. More than a decade of wind measurement data guided the optimal placement of each turbine, ensuring maximum performance and efficiency.

Beyond clean energy, the project has brought significant local benefits. Since construction began in March 2023, the Monsoon Wind Project has created at least 1,600 jobs, over 1,000 of which were filled by Lao nationals. These roles built valuable skills and livelihoods in the region.

An annual US$1.1 million Community Development Fund supports education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure improvements in surrounding villages. Early initiatives include scholarships for local students to study abroad, mobile health checkups bringing doctors and nurses into remote villages in the project area, and coffee livelihood programs such as distributing seedlings, providing training, and sharing techniques to improve harvests and household income.

Key infrastructure includes a 500 kV substation at the project site, four 115 kV substations, 250 hectares of permanent land use, and cross-border grid interconnection facilities.

On 22 August 2025, the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Project successfully delivered electricity to EVN, marking a historic first for cross-border renewable energy in Asia. Over its 25-year operating life, it is expected to avoid more than 32.5 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions equivalent to removing approximately 7 million cars from the road for a year, or planting about 59 million trees and allowing them to grow for 25 years.

Resources: Monsoon Wind Photos

About ACEN

ACEN (PSE:ACEN), the Ayala group's listed energy platform, is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy platforms in Asia Pacific, with the Philippines as its core and largest market. It also has a significant presence in Australia, Vietnam, India, and Lao PDR, along with strategic investments in Indonesia and other markets. The company currently has ~7 GW of attributable renewable energy capacity spanning operational, under-construction, and committed projects.

As a developer, builder, and operator, ACEN leverages its agility and collaborative approach to accelerate the energy transition. Committed to unlocking access to clean, reliable, and affordable renewable energy, the company is on track to achieve 100% renewable energy generation by 2025 and reach Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050turning bold ambitions into real impact for businesses, communities, and indigenous groups.

www.acenrenewables.com

DISCLAIMER: This disclosure may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors and opportunities that may affect ACEN's plans to complete the transaction/s subject of this disclosure. Each forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of this disclosure. Outcomes of the subject transaction may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this disclosure.

