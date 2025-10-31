619th meeting of Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India held today in Udaipur

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 31 : The 619th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was held today in Udaipur under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor.

The Central Board took the Integrity Pledge in observance of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, as well as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge in observance of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, according to an official release from the RBI.

As per the release, the Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape,

including the evolving geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges. The Board reviewed the functioning of various Sub-Committees of the Central Board and assessed the activities of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, as well as select Central Office Departments, including the Consumer Education and Protection Department.

Deputy Governors T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, Dr Poonam Gupta, Shirish Chandra Murmu and other Directors of the Central Board - Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, Department of Financial Services; Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Satish K. Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Dr Ravindra H Dholakia - attended the meeting.

