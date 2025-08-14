6.5 Lakh Early Exits, 25,000 Cool-Off Users Mark Shift to Responsible Opinion Trading on Probo

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 14: India's leading opinion trading platform, Probo, is witnessing a major transformation in trading behaviour as users increasingly embrace responsible participation tools. The platform has recorded over 6.5 lakh early exits—helping traders secure profits in time—and 25,000 users making use of the platform's cool-off features to manage trading impulses. These trends signal a significant shift towards self-regulation and informed decision-making in India's fast-growing opinion trading space.

Fuelling this transformation is Probo Academy, the platform's dedicated learning hub on the Probo app and official YouTube channel. With a community of over 60,000 active learners and videos drawing an average of 14,500 views, the Academy delivers concise, practical, and accessible trading education. Its structured modules cover the full spectrum, from basic principles to advanced strategies, helping traders strengthen their skills, manage risks, and use platform tools with confidence.

Parallelly, Probo's Community Learning Program, where experienced users share their research and analysis techniques with beginners through live sessions, have already drawn 200,000+ views, fostering a culture of peer learning and knowledge sharing.

Launched in 2023, Probo's learning initiatives aim to make opinion trading more responsible, transparent, and accessible. Alongside education, the platform's safety framework includes voluntary features such as time-off settings, daily usage caps, monthly recharge limits, and event investment caps—each now adopted by over 1 lakh users. This rising adoption highlights the shift towards a disciplined trading culture driven by awareness rather than enforcement.

Anurag Dhandhi, Business Head at Probo, said, “What sets Probo apart is not just its focus on learning, but its commitment to building a responsible and informed trading environment. We believe the future of opinion trading lies in informed and responsible participation. Education is not a value-add, it's a core offering. The engagement we're seeing across Academy and Course users, along with rising use of our responsible trading tools, points to a more aware and thoughtful user base. Our focus is to scale up access and make quality learning even more personal and relevant.” Probo is rapidly scaling its educational initiatives with a bold target of reaching 1 lakh learners by early 2026.

As it looks ahead, Probo plans to expand its educational infrastructure through gamified learning modules, region-specific content, and community-led training, with a broader goal of creating a transparent and well-informed trading ecosystem where learning and discipline are embedded into every user's journey.

Probo is India's leading opinion trading platform that empowers individuals to express their data-backed insights on real-world events and earn rewards. With a mission to make knowledge and skills more participative and rewarding, Probo allows users to trade on topics spanning sports, current affairs, economics, entertainment, and more — all in real-time. The platform operates with a commitment to transparency, responsible engagement, and user empowerment, aiming to redefine how Indians interact with information and predictions. Headquartered in Gurugram, Probo is backed by prominent investors – Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital), Elevation Capital and Fundamentum Partnership. With the trust of over 50 million Indians, Probo continues to scale rapidly with a focus on building a new category of knowledge-based participation. For more details, please visit: https://probo.in/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor